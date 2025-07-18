5 best shows to watch like 'Too Much' on Netflix, HBO Max and more

Netflix's newest romantic comedy series is "Too Much" from "Girls" creator Lena Dunham.

The streaming service dropped this new show on July 10, and it has landed decent reviews (81% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes). TG's Malcolm McMillan said the show was "one of [his] favorite binge-watches this year" so far, and it's just recently crept into the Netflix top 10 shows list, too.

With that in mind, it felt like a good time to highlight a selection of follow-up shows like "Too Much" for when fans get to the end of the whirlwind romance between Jessica (Meg Stalter) and Felix (Will Sharpe). Here are five shows like "Too Much" I think you should stream after watching bingeing it and where you can watch them right now.

What to watch after streaming 'Too Much' on Netflix

'Dollface'

Dollface Season 1 Teaser | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Jordan Weiss's "Dollface" is, like "Too Much," a show that sees our protagonist (Jules, played by Kat Dennings) being unlucky in love.

After being abruptly dumped by her longtime boyfriend, web designer Jules sets out to reconnect with her two best friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell) and reenter the world beyond her relationship ... with a little help from her out-there imagination.

I streamed both seasons shortly after season 2 premiered in 2022, and came away having thoroughly enjoyed this offbeat watch. Sadly, it was one of many series kicked off Hulu & Disney Plus during a "cost-cutting" initiative, but it's worth seeking out all the same.

Buy/rent "Dollface" on Prime Video now

'Love Life'

Love Life Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"Love Life" was one of the first things I thought about revisiting the minute I finished "Too Much", and it definitely feels like a worthy follow-up.

Created for HBO Max by Sam Boyd, "Love Life" is an anthology show that follows a different person each season as they navigate the highs and lows of modern dating. The first series revolves around Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick), while the second follows Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper).

Similar to "Dollface," "Love Life" was removed from its original streaming home, but, at the time of writing, it's actually available to stream for free. If you were on the hunt for a new show and didn't want to shell out for another streamer, this would be my pick.

Watch “Love Life” for free on Tubi now

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you were on Netflix at some point towards the end of 2024, then you must have come across "Nobody Wants This," the streamer's acclaimed, incredibly charming series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. And if you haven't streamed it yet, prepare to fall head over heels for Erin Foster's brilliant rom-com.

"Nobody Wants This" centers on the incredibly unlikely relationship struck up between two very different people: an unconventional rabbi fresh out of a committed relationship (Brody), and an agnostic woman who co-hosts a sex and relationship podcast with her sister (Bell).

After being introduced at a dinner party, sparks fly between the pair, but they come from different worlds, have different outlooks, and face plenty of roadblocks to romance. How can this possibly work out? You'll have to stream it and see. And when you do fall in love with the show, you can join me in fondly looking forward to streaming "Nobody Wants This" season 2 later this year.

Watch "Nobody Wants This" on Netflix now

"Survival of the Thickest"

Survival Of The Thickest | Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tudum highlights "Survival of the Thickest" as one of Netflix's top feel-good watches, and I'm pretty confident that viewers who enjoyed "Too Much" will also enjoy seeing Mavis take on the world.

Created by and starring Michelle Buteau, the series follows Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), a 38-year-old stylist who dreams of taking the fashion world by storm along with her longtime photographer and boyfriend, Jacque (Taylor Selé).

When she stumbles upon Jacque in bed with another woman, Mavis' world is turned upside down. However, with the support of her friends, she commits to securing her break on her terms, no matter what the world throws her way.

Watch “Survival of the Thickest” on Netflix now

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS Trailer (2021) - YouTube Watch On

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble's HBO Max campus comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls" could be another solid follow-up worth considering, if you've got access to HBO Max.

Premiering in 2021, this ensemble series follows four 18-year-old freshmen at New England's prestigious Essex College.

There, we meet four new randomly assigned roommates — Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) — who spend their time on campus navigating their new lives and all the drama, freedoms and trials that college life brings.

Watch "The Sex Lives of College Girls" on HBO Max now

