7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more (Feb. 6-12)

Another week, another slate of new movies this week on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and other major streaming services.

This isn't just a normal week though. Kicking things off is the arrival of "American Fiction" on paid video-on-demand streaming services. This 2024 Oscars nominee is currently the best movie I've seen this year, so trust me when I say you won't want to miss it.

But that's not the only big movie hitting streaming services this week. "The Marvels" is also finally arriving on Disney Plus, and it may give the movie a second life. The movie did relatively poorly at the box office and received middling reviews, but audiences largely liked it. Including it in Disney Plus subscriptions may revive this MCU movie.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'American Fiction' (PVOD)

From the trailer, "American Fiction" looks like a biting satire on the state of how Black art is viewed in America. Do white people only want Black stories that are stereotypical? Is it only white guilt that gets these stories produced in the first place, whether they're good or not?

To be sure, the movie does provide answers to these questions, but it's also a deep and heartfelt story about loss, feeling stuck in your work and more. And while its stacked cast of Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and more excel with the comedic moments, they also nail the more serious ones. This isn't a perfect movie, but it's definitely worth watching and its Oscar nominations are certainly deserved.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'The Book of Clarence' (PVOD)

Speaking of stacked casts, "The Book of Clarence" certainly isn't hurting for acting talent. This biblical comedic drama stars LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, twin brother of the biblical apostle Thomas (Stanfield also plays Thomas). Clarence wants to make something of his life and decides to do so by ... pretending to be a messiah. Will there be a literal come to Jesus (Nicholas Pinnock) moment by the end? You'll have to watch to find out.

But again, Stanfield isn't the only star in this movie. We also get performances from Omar Sy (Barabbas) David Oyelowo (John the Baptist), Michael Ward (Judas Iscariot), James McAvoy (Pontius Pilate) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Benjamin). This generation's "Ben Hur" it might not be, but with a cast like that you'll still have a great time.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'The End We Start From' (PVOD)

Adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name, "The End We Start From" stars Jodie Comer as a new mother who is escaping a London submerged by floodwaters following an ecological disaster. As she finds her way home to her family, she must deal with the novelty of motherhood, survival and reconciling with the trauma of her past.

This movie also stars Joel Fry as Comer's love interest, as well as Katherine Waterston and Benedict Cumberbatch. But it's Comer's performance in particular that garners rave reviews from critics. Don't miss this 2023 Toronto International Film Festival selection now that it's available to watch at home.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

The Marvels (Disney Plus)

"The Marvels" stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (previously seen in "WandaVision") and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. This Marvel movie is the most recent in what's been a rough patch for Marvel and Disney and also serves as a follow-up to the "Captain Marvel" movie, the "Ms. Marvel" TV show and even the much-maligned "Secret Invasion" limited series.

This galaxy-spanning superhero movie has all three superheroes fighting the Kree, swapping places across the galaxy and more in its mere 105-minute runtime. It also has some decent performances, particularly from Vellani. Is it perfect? No, nor does it hit the highs of some of the best Marvel movies. But included in your Disney Plus subscription, it's worth watching.

Stream on Disney Plus starting Feb. 7

'Journey to Bethlehem' (Netflix)

Am I the wrong person to sell you on a Christmas musical about the birth of Jesus? Perhaps. For starters, it's February, which maybe isn't the ideal time to drop this movie on Netflix. Second, as a self-proclaimed Grinch who frankly doesn't care for most musicals, this was never going to be up my alley.

But that doesn't mean it isn't good! In fact, according to both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, this song-filled story of the Nativity managed to be the perfect early Christmas present when it initially hit theaters last November. So yes, the holiday season is long behind us, but if you're still in the festive spirit "Journey to Bethlehem" could very well be worth a watch.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 8

'Suncoast' (Hulu)

In a shocking twist, this Sundance 2024 film is already hitting streaming services this week. All the more impressive given that — despite middling reviews from critics — audiences have given the movie a 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After going through the reviews on both sides of the aisle, it seems that some critics ding "Suncoast" (possibly rightly) for being cliche and that audiences don't care about that one bit.

This semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama starring Nico Parker as Doris has "Mean Girls" vibes in the trailer, though the friendship between her and Paul (Woody Harrelson) has notes of "Lost In Translation" without the romantic elements. I'll certainly be giving it a shot when it hits Hulu this week.

Stream on Hulu starting Feb. 9

'Upgraded' (Prime Video)

"Upgraded" is one of a few TV shows and movies new to Prime Video this month. Starring Camila Mendes as Ana, an intern at a prestigious New York auction house. This romantic comedy definitely seems like it took a page or two out of "The Devil Wears Prada" when the screenplay was written. Only this time, instead of fictional fashion magazine icon Miranda Priestly as the cold, perfectionist boss it's instead fictional art world icon Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei).

But the crux of the film revolves around Ana and Will (Archie Renaux) a fellow plane passenger Ana meets en route to a London auction. Will mistakes Ana for the director of the auction house due to her being in first class thanks to an unexpected upgrade that Will, of course, knows nothing about. Ana, liking Will and the idea of being considered special, continues to lie to maintain the illusion. Expect things to go wrong, but hopefully be sufficiently charming in this Prime Video rom-com.

Stream on Prime Video starting Feb. 9