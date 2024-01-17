'American Fiction' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

"American Fiction" has been lavished with praise since it hit the awards circuit. After being named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute, it's gone on to snap up multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, including one for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. All of those accolades indicate it's a worthy contender for one of the highest honors of all: an Academy Award.

If you haven't already hit your local theater for a showing of "American Fiction", however, you may be wondering what all the hubbub is about. Right now, the only way you can see it is by buying a movie ticket to a physical theater, but it's well worth the trip.

This comedy-drama, based on Percival Everett's 2001 novel "Erasure," follows novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), who's become disillusioned by the fact that most Black entertainment relies on offensive stereotypes. Somewhat as a joke, he sets out to write a book using the same rote tropes to prove his point — and ends up being propelled to stardom by it.



Right now, it's not clear when you'll be able to catch the movie while sitting comfortably in your own living room. But while there's no official date for when you can expect to see "American Fiction" make its streaming debut, we know at the very least where it'll land. Read on for our thoughts on when "American Fiction" will land on streaming.

When and where will 'American Fiction' be available for streaming?

"American Fiction" should be available on Prime Video when it's time for the film's streaming debut. It could also appear on MGM Plus, as Amazon previously purchased MGM and rebranded its film branch to Amazon MGM Studios. Given that this is an Amazon MGM Studios film, it will be available for streaming where the rest of the movies from the same distributor end up going.

There hasn't been an official announcement that Prime Video will be the sole streaming platform for "American Fiction," however, but it's highly likely that the movie will follow in the footsteps of fellow Oscar contender "Saltburn," which debuted about a month after its theatrical run on Prime Video and MGM Plus. That isn't a confirmed fact right now, but that's more than likely the scenario we're looking at.

As far as when you can start watching "American Fiction" from your living room sofa, or maybe even on your phone on your morning commute, there's been no announcement in that regard, either.

However, it's important to remember that the movie hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2023 following its Sep. 8, 2023 TIFF debut. If it goes the way that "Saltburn" did, we may soon see the film coming to Prime Video and/or MGM Plus by the end of January.

The best thing to do in this situation if you're curious about the movie is to go secure a seat at the theater. If you can wait a while before you check it out, just be patient, as it's definitely coming soon. As far as a concrete date, however, you'll have to wait a bit more for that to come out.