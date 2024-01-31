New on Prime Video and Freevee in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Prime Video is getting a ton of new content in February 2024. It's also getting one of my most anticipated TV shows of the year — "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the spy couple, this could end up being one of the first hit shows of the new year. And since you're probably already using your Amazon Prime subscription to buy everything from TVs to toasters, you can watch it free as part of your subscription.

But that's not all you get access to. In addition to this potential hit original series, there's also a new movie from Jennifer Lopez showcasing her new album and a new comedy special from Jenny Slate. Prime Video is also adding dozens of existing TV shows and movies to its library this month, including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," one of my favorite movies from last year.

Prime Video isn't Amazon's only streaming service either. Whether you have Amazon Prime or not, you can still access Freevee and watch hours of TV shows and movies without paying a cent. So if you're looking for something to watch, check out everything new on Prime Video and Freevee this month.

New on Prime Video and Freevee in Feb. 2024: Top picks

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (Feb. 2)

I don't know if there's a show I've written more about this year. This adaptation of the 2005 film that launched Brangelina has been hotly anticipated for a while, in no small part because it stars Donald Glover as spy John Smith. And while he'll no longer be acting alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Erskine seems a more than adequate Mrs. Smith if the trailer is any indication.

Whether it's the chemistry between these two nascent spies, the show's digestible procedural format or a star-studded cast that includes appearances from John Turturro, Paul Dano and Alexander Skarsgård, there are plenty of reasons to hit play on "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" when it debuts on Prime Video this month.

Premieres Feb. 2 on Prime Video

'Upgraded' (Feb. 9)

A classic romantic comedy with notes of "The Devil Wears Prada," "Upgraded" stars Camila Mendes as Ana, an intern at a prestigious New York auction house. When her boss Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei) requires presence her for an auction in London, a sympathetic airline worker upgrades Ana to first class — where she meets Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes her for the director of the auction house.

Ana, of course, does nothing to dissuade Will of his assumption and then continues to add on lie after lie to maintain the illusion. While this romantic comedy doesn't seem likely to break new ground, it has the potential to be an enjoyable rom-com.

Premieres Feb. 9 on Prime Video

'This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story' (Feb. 16)

"This is Me ... Now" will be Jennifer Lopez's first studio album in over a decade when it drops on February 16, so she's teamed up with director Dave Meyers and Prime Video to create a narrative musical to accompany the album. Described as a "narrative-driven, cinematic original which showcases her journey to love through her own eyes," the trailer for "This is Me ... Now: A Love Story" looks like part romance movie, part "Wonka" and part "Alice in Wonderland." If you're a fan of Lopez's music, you won't want to miss it.

Premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (Feb. 21)

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" dominated the conversation when it came to nerd-culture animated movies last year. But this new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie was frankly just as enjoyable to watch. Between a fun story, an excellent voice cast that features Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube and Paul Rudd among many others, and an excellent soundtrack, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" was, surprisingly, one of my favorite movies from 2023. I highly recommend watching the heroes in a half-shell take on Superfly now that the movie is available on Prime Video if you haven't already.

Stream on Prime Video starting Feb. 21

'Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional' (Feb. 23)

At this point, Jenny Slate is most well-known for her acting career. From "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" to "Parks and Recreation" to "Big Mouth" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" she's appeared in quite a few acclaimed TV shows and movies. But she actually got her start as a stand-up comedian, and her latest special is coming to Prime Video this month.

"Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional" runs the gamut of topics from babies to stalking, to trusting your partner and making someone do sports on a date. If you need a laugh, this stand-up special has you covered.

Premieres Feb. 23 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in Feb. 2024

February 1

February 2

February 6

Everything new on Freevee in Feb. 2024

February 1

