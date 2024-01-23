How to watch 2024 Oscar nominations: The full list and where to stream them

The 2024 Oscar nominations are finally here and ... well, there weren't a ton of surprises. After the 2024 Golden Globes and other subsequent awards shows, it wasn't a surprise to see that "Oppenheimer" got 13 Academy Awards nominations. The J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic directed by Christopher Nolan is the likely favorite to take home Best Picture and Best Directing.

That said, there were still some significant snubs. "Barbie" did get a Best Picture nomination but Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missed out on Best Directing and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively. Speaking of Best Actress, our own Rory Mellon is "heartbroken" about "Past Lives" lead actress Greta Lee getting snubbed. After reading his op-ed for us — he makes a compelling case.

So whether you need to know if your favorite movie got the nominations you felt it deserved or was unjustly forgotten by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, we've got you covered. Here's the full list of the 2024 Oscar nominees and where to stream them. Most movies do have a streaming home, which you'll see listed next to the film's title, but some still haven't had a streaming service or paid video-on-demand release yet — most notably "Poor Things," which received an impressive 11 nominations.

Best Picture

Best Directing

"Anatomy of a Fall" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) Colman Domingo, "Rustin" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" (stream now on Peacock)

(stream now on Peacock) Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction" (preorder from Amazon)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Benning, "Nyad" (stream now with Netflix)

(stream now with Netflix) Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) Carey Mulligan, "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction" (preorder from Amazon)

(preorder from Amazon) Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple" (buy or rent from Amazon now)

(buy or rent from Amazon now) America Ferrera, "Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) Jodie Foster, "Nyad" (stream now with Netflix)

(stream now with Netflix) Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" (stream now on Peacock)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"American Fiction" (preorder from Amazon)

(preorder from Amazon) "Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

"Anatomy of a Fall" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "The Holdovers" (stream now on Peacock)

(stream now on Peacock) "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) " May December " (stream now on Netflix)

" (stream now on Netflix) "Past Lives" (buy or rent on Amazon)

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature Film

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President" (stream now on Disney Plus)

(stream now on Disney Plus) "The Eternal Memory" (stream now on Paramount Plus)

(stream now on Paramount Plus) "Four Daughters" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol" (buy or rent from Amazon)

Best International Feature Film

"Io Capitano"

"Perfect Days"

" Society of the Snow " (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "The Teacher’s Lounge"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Animated Short Film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Best Live-Action Short Film

"The After" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" (stream now on Netflix)

Best Documentary Short Film

"The ABCs of Book Banning" (stream now on Paramount Plus)

(stream now on Paramount Plus) "The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop" (stream now on Hulu)

(stream now on Hulu) "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best Cinematography

"El Conde" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

Best Costume Design

"Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) " Napoleon " (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Golda" (stream now on Paramount Plus with Showtime)

(stream now on Paramount Plus with Showtime) "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow" (stream now on Netflix)

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin’ Hot" (stream now on Hulu)

(stream now on Hulu) "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie (stream now on Max)

Best Original Score

"American Fiction" (preorder from Amazon)

(preorder from Amazon) "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (stream now on Disney Plus)

(stream now on Disney Plus) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

Best Production Design

"Barbie" (stream now on Max)

(stream now on Max) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "Napoleon" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

Best Film Editing

"Anatomy of a Fall" (buy or rent from Amazon)

(buy or rent from Amazon) "The Holdovers" (stream now on Peacock)

(stream now on Peacock) "Killers of the Flower Moon" (stream now on Apple TV Plus)

(stream now on Apple TV Plus) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "Poor Things"

Best Sound

"The Creator" (stream now on Hulu)

(stream now on Hulu) "Maestro" (stream now on Netflix)

(stream now on Netflix) "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Paramount Plus starting Jan. 25)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Paramount Plus starting Jan. 25) "Oppenheimer" (buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16)

(buy or rent from Amazon now/stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16) "The Zone of Interest"

Best Visual Effects