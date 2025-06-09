5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (June 9-15)

Summer TV keeps the good stuff coming with new shows premiering on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

This week, Arnold Schwarzenegger's "FUBAR" returns for a high-stakes second season packed with espionage and humor. For fans of Alex Cooper's podcast "Call Her Daddy," the docuseries "Call Her Alex" offers an intimate look at her rise to stardom.

Meanwhile, "Granchester" season 10 invites you back to the cozy English village for another round of charm and mystery. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Call Her Alex’ (Hulu)

Call Her Alex | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What happens when a college athlete loses everything — then grabs a mic and rewrites the rules? This two-part docuseries digs into Alex Cooper’s rollercoaster rise from small-town kid to the force behind “Call Her Daddy,” one of the biggest podcasts in the world.

The doc doesn’t shy away from the drama. Yes, Sofia’s exit is in there, and Dave Portnoy shows up at some point. But it’s also got heart: childhood clips, tour prep, real talk. Cooper isn’t just telling her story; she’s owning it. Whether you’ve been with her since the Barstool days or you're just pod-curious, this one’s worth watching.

All episodes premiere Tuesday, June 10 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 7 (Bravo)

SNEAK PEEK: Start Watching The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Premiere | RHOM (S7 E1) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

"RHOM” is back to turn up the heat, just in time for summer. Season 7 finds Alexia reeling from a surprise divorce, Marysol planning a wedding, Lisa living her best Milan runway life and Larsa navigating singlehood.

Meanwhile, Guerdy is cancer-free but not drama-free, Julia’s juggling babies and opera, and newcomer Stephanie Shojaee struts in with Birkins and zero chill. It’s hot, it’s chaotic and it’s Miami, so “Housewives” stans should buckle up.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo) or next day on Peacock

‘FUBAR’ season 2 (Netflix)

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arnold is back, baby — and this time, he’s bringing Carrie-Anne Moss. “FUBAR” season 2 cranks up the action as Luke Brunner faces off with an old flame who might end the world … or ruin his life.

Luke and daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) get deeper into the spy game and the mess is even bigger this time — emotionally and explosively. Add in Moss, who trades blows and barbs with Schwarzenegger like she’s been doing it for years. The new episodes land right in time for Father’s Day. Dad TV for the win.

All episodes premiere Thursday, June 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?’ (Prime Video)

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What if your soulmate turned out to be a scammer? This two-part docuseries exposes the deeply unsettling story of Heather Rovet, a Toronto real estate broker who thought she’d found “the one.” For three years, her life with Jace felt like a dream … until she discovered he was actually Jason Porter, a career con artist with a history of duping women.

What follows isn’t just a jaw-dropping unraveling of lies; it’s Heather flipping the script, tracking down other victims and refusing to stay silent. Her story is more terrifying than any dating app horror story you’ve heard.

All episodes premiere Friday, June 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Granchester’ season 10 (PBS)

Grantchester Season 10 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Life in Grantchester village is anything but quiet in season 10. Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) has finally found his footing, but his past still casts a long shadow. Detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) is juggling the ups and downs of fatherhood, while Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) is stepping up her game with some help from Mrs. Chapman.

Just when Easter celebrations get underway, a suspicious death shakes things up, pulling everyone into a new mystery.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS