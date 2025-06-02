7 top new shows this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (June 2-8)

Summer TV is in full swing, and this week’s lineup is packed with new shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

"Ginny and Georgia" returns for season 3, picking up the pieces after last season’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Over on its new home on USA, "Resident Alien" launches into its fourth season with more extraterrestrial mischief and small-town strangeness.

If you're craving something lighter, "Love Island" season 7 serves up another round of sun-soaked hookups. And keep an eye on "Stick," a new series that's giving major "Ted Lasso" vibes.

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Love Island’ season 7 (Peacock)

Love Island USA Season 7 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Turn up the romance dial to “sizzling” because new singles are moving into the “Love Island” villa and are ready to mingle. Ariana Madix is back as host, giving out tough love and solid advice.

As usual, the cast is stacked with hotties, including newly heartbroken Yulissa and the overly confident Austin. They’ll flirt, fight and maybe fall in love during what’s sure to be a very messy summer.

Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock

‘Stick’ (Apple TV Plus)

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If “Ted Lasso” made you believe in the magic of soccer, “Stick” might just do the same for golf. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce “Stick” Cahill, a washed-up pro turned reluctant mentor to a 17-year-old phenom with a monster drive and a chip on his shoulder.

Created by Jason Keller, the comedy is equal parts heart and hilarity, with real-life golf stars and YouTube favorites popping in for cameos. And Wilson looks in peak form: charmingly laid-back, scruffy and just earnest enough to make you care

Episodes 1-3 premiere Wednesday, June 4 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal’ (Netflix)

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Shaq has moved from bossing on the court to off of it. This docuseries follows the Hall of Famer as he becomes President of Reebok Basketball, teaming up with Allen Iverson to bring the brand back from the sidelines.

They’re not just slapping logos on sneakers — they’re signing stars like Angel Reese and plotting a serious comeback. The doc is part business, part nostalgia trip and all hustle, with stops in Boston and beyond.

All 6 episodes premiere Wednesday, June 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Getting arrested for murder mid-wedding isn’t exactly how Georgia (Brianne Howey) pictured her big day. Season 3 picks up with the Millers in freefall: Georgia’s secrets are aired out and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is left wondering if she still wants to be her mom’s ride-or-die.

Emotions are running high, trust is on shaky ground and everyone’s choosing sides as Georgia’s trial approaches. Ginny is growing up fast and learning that coming of age is hard as hell. Buckle up, Peaches — this is going to be a rollercoaster of a season.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, June 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Tires’ season 2 (Netflix)

Tires: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Shane Gillis’ comedy is back, still wobbling down the road on three good wheels. Season 2 finds Will (Steven Gerben) and Shane (Gillis) riding high after their tire-selling stunt actually worked, sort of. Now they're trying to grow the business (and themselves), but mostly just making a bigger mess.

Shane's dad (Thomas Haden Church) shows up, Vince Vaughn drops in and Will is still one anxiety attack away from imploding. There’s sexual harassment training and at least one very awkward romance.

All episodes premiere Thursday, June 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Resident Alien’ season 4 (Syfy/USA)

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Resident Alien Season 4 | Resident Alien | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

The popular sci-fi comedy-drama returns with new adventures and a new network home on USA after previously airing on Syfy. Harry’ (Alan Tudyk) is back on Earth after escaping a Grey alien prison, but now he’s human … well, mostly.

But a sneaky shape-shifting alien is out there pretending to be him, making life even messier in Patience, Colorado. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv are trying to figure out some seriously weird mysteries in the area.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, June 6 at 11 p.m. ET on Syfy or USA (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The 78th Annual Tony Awards’ (CBS)

Here are the biggest 2025 Tony Awards nominees - YouTube Watch On

Broadway’s best plays, musicals and performances are honored in the 78th annual Tony Awards. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is hosting the ceremony, which will welcome nominees including “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” “Romeo + Juliet” and “Sunset Boulevard.” One of the most anticipated performances is the 10th anniversary reunion of the original cast of “Hamilton.”

Special premieres Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime