7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (June 13-15)

Summer streaming keeps heating up with a fresh batch of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and and more of the best streaming services.

Headlining the TV slate is "FUBAR" season 2, with Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action as a spy dad juggling missions and family drama alongside his daughter. Plus, "Granchester" returns for season 9 with a new murder mystery in the small English village.

Over in the movie realm, "Echo Valley" delivers a tense mother-daughter thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, while the stylish crime comedy "Deep Cover" dives into London’s underworld with an improv twist. Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘FUBAR’ season 2 (Netflix)

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arnold is back, baby — and this time, he’s got Carrie-Anne Moss by his side. Season 2 of the spy caper series turns up the heat as Luke Brunner takes on a dangerous ex with world-ending potential.

Luke and daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) dive even deeper into their action-packed spy lives, and the stakes are higher than ever. Moss matches Schwarzenegger punch for punch and quip for quip. Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, it’s peak Dad TV.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Granchester’ season 10 (PBS)

Grantchester Season 10 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Things are far from peaceful in Grantchester as season 10 kicks off. Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) may be settling into village life, but the past isn’t quite done with him.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green) is trying to balance detective work with dad duty, while Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth), with a little nudge from Mrs. Chapman, is finding her own stride. But just as the Easter festivities begin, a sudden death turns the holiday upside down and the mystery pulls everyone back into the thick of it.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS

‘Call Her Alex’ (Hulu)

Call Her Alex | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What do you do when your sports dreams crash — and you grab a mic instead? This two-part docuseries tracks Alex Cooper’s wild journey from hometown hopeful to the unapologetic voice behind "Call Her Daddy," one of podcasting’s biggest success stories.

It’s all here: the drama, the fallout with Sofia, the Dave Portnoy of it all. But it’s not just headlines; there’s real emotion too, with childhood footage, behind-the-scenes moments and some surprisingly raw reflections.

All 2 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 7 (Bravo)

SNEAK PEEK: Start Watching The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Premiere | RHOM (S7 E1) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

"RHOM" is bringing back the heat just in time for summer. Season 7 sees Alexia blindsided by a divorce, Marysol prepping to say “I do,” Lisa strutting through Milan like it’s Fashion Week every day and Larsa diving headfirst into the single life.

Meanwhile, Guerdy’s celebrating her cancer-free chapter, Julia’s balancing babies and belting opera and new face Stephanie Shojaee rolls in with a closet full of Birkins and absolutely no chill. It’s messy, it’s fabulous, it’s pure Miami.

Episode 1 streaming now on Peacock

New movies

‘Deep Cover’ (Prime Video)

Three broke improv actors go undercover in London’s gangland — what could go wrong? The premise of this action-comedy is so dumb, yet it totally works.

Bryce Dallas Howard has her best role in years as Kat, a washed-up American actress teaching improv to pay rent, who’s recruited by a weary cop (Sean Bean) to help bust a drug ring. She ropes in two of her students: a wannabe Method actor who thinks he’s Pacino (Orlando Bloom) and a painfully awkward office guy (Nick Mohammed of “Ted Lasso” fame). Chaos and hijinks ensue.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Echo Valley’ (Apple TV Plus)

Julianne Moore gives a masterclass in quiet desperation in this dramatic thriller, playing a grieving horse trainer whose already-crumbling world shatters when her daughter (Sydney Sweeney) shows up covered in blood.

From there, things spiral: dead bodies, drug dealers, buried secrets, bad decisions. Written by “Mare of Easttown’s” Brad Ingelsby, “Echo Valley” is a similarly gritty ride through moral quicksand.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Snow White’ (Disney Plus)

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Despite all the headlines, hot takes and hashtags, Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” is … fine. Rachel Zegler gives a thoughtful, defiant take on the classic princess, Gal Gadot goes full glam-villain and the story mostly sticks to what you remember (plus a few new songs).

It’s not perfect, but it’s less of a trainwreck than the internet led you to believe. Controversy aside, it’s one of the more watchable Disney remakes.

Streaming now on Disney Plus