'House of the Dragon' season 3 will go experimental with a concept episode

Westeros fans are already excited about the promise of "House of the Dragon" season 3, the next installment of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. Alas, we still don't have a release date (we'll keep you posted the second we hear!), but news of filming kicking off in England and new actors joining the cast should be enough to hold George R. R. Martin stans over for awhile.

Still, we're chomping at the bit until Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the rest of our favorite "House of the Dragon" characters are back on screen. That's especially so now that showrunner Ryan Condal has teased a special high-concept episode to come in the new season.

While speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the showrunner revealed that one episode of the third season will be a more "conceptual" and "character-driven" installment than "House of the Dragon" fans have seen from the HBO fantasy series so far.

“We got to have a little fun this season, and there’s a conceptual episode that I’m really excited about that [Sara Hess] wrote, and that’s all I’m gonna say about it," Condal shared during the podcast appearance.

"It isn’t in the traditional vernacular of what we have laid out. It’s very character-driven, I think it’s really great and I’m really excited to see it rendered.”

Exactly which character's journey will be on the receiving end of this more experimental narrative style in the new episodes is so far unknown. Condal played coy when it came to naming names, as well as how that treatment will play out visually onscreen. But it will be interesting getting a more introspective and emotional look into a character's mindset, especially as the turmoil of a major war rages around them.

(Image credit: HBO)

Outside of the more focused, interior look into the personalities of "House of the Dragon," the third season is set to go bigger and better with its storylines. In a previous interview with Gold Derby, Condal said: "Season 2 is huge. Season 3 is huger, in many ways.

"There are, by my quick count on stage, four major events from the book that we get to adapt and realize in three dimensions in this season. That's really exciting on a scope-and-scale perspective, and I think it's the thing the show does really well."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "House of the Dragon" season 3, including that aforementioned concept episode as well as new teaser trailers, plot points, character details, casting announcements and more.