5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (July 21-27)

The heat wave isn’t just outside — TV’s heating up, too. With new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV, the small screen is sizzling.

There’s plenty to keep you entertained. “The Sandman” season 2 volume 2 concludes the dark fantasy story of Dream, while the historical drama "Washington Black" chronicles a voyage of freedom and discovery. Plus, "South Park" is set to begin its 27th season (maybe).

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Acapulco’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Acapulco — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Acapulco” is back for one last splash. In its final season, the bilingual comedy jumps between present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez), trying to bring Las Colinas back to life, and 1986, where young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) is pulling every trick in the book to reclaim the hotel’s top spot in Acapulco.

Grab a cocktail to toast one more trip to paradise that will be filled with nostalgia, neon and bittersweet memories.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, July 23 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Washington Black’ (Hulu)

Washington Black | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This epic limited series charts the extraordinary life of a boy who refuses to be defined by the world that enslaved him. Born on a Barbados sugar plantation, young Wash (played by Eddie Karanja as a boy and by Ernest Kingsley Jr. as a young man) escapes with the help of an eccentric inventor (Tom Ellis).

Wash’s globe-spanning odyssey involves flying machines, bounty hunters, Arctic expeditions and the sometimes painful discovery of what freedom really means. Based on Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel, the drama features Sterling K. Brown as the narrator and protector.

All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, July 23 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘South Park’ season 27 (Comedy Central)

South Park | Season 27 Teaser - YouTube Watch On

“South Park” returns … maybe? Season 27 is supposed to drop July 23, but the date is still shaky as Trey Parker and Matt Stone are in the middle of a $3 billion “s**t show” (their words) with Paramount and Skydance.

But if it does drop, expect the usual expletive-laden chaos. The trailer teases ketamine trips, jetpack Diddy, a war with Canada and plumbing disasters (ew). The streaming rights mess is a headache, but the satire’s still sharp.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Digman!’ season 2 (Comedy Central)

Digman! Season 2 Trailer – Comedy Central - YouTube Watch On

Andy Samberg’s washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman is back, and the adventures are crazier and the guest stars are somehow even bigger this time around. Rip, still rocking his unplaceable accent, embarks on more meth-fueled globetrotting and ancient artifact nonsense. If Indiana Jones and Zoolander had a bonkers animated baby, this would be it.

Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Melissa Fumero and the rest of the crew return, joined by a truly bonkers roster of guest voices, including Mark Hamill, Kate Winslet and Jeffrey Wright.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 2 (Netflix)

The Sandman: Season 2 | Volume 2 Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When last we saw Dream (Tom Sturridge), he did the one thing the Endless are forbidden to do: He killed his own son. Now, in volume 2, the fallout begins. The Kindly Ones are coming, the Dreaming is unraveling and Morpheus is left to reckon with the cost of mercy.

These final five episodes bring the story to its breaking point, as Dream faces gods, monsters and the consequences of centuries of pride. Even Destiny (Adrian Lester) can’t promise a way out. And when the dust settles, next week’s bonus episode centered on Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) delivers one last, devastating grace note.

All 5 episodes premiere Thursday, July 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix