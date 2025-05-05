5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (May 5-11)

As we step into the first full week of May, there’s a new wave of shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, well as broadcast and cable TV.

"Poker Face" returns for its second season, with Natasha Lyonne bringing her sharp detective skills back to the screen for more mysteries, twists and A-list guest stars. If you're craving teen romance, "Forever" brings the Judy Blume novel to life on the small screen.

Meanwhile, "Conan O’Brien Must Go" continues to deliver the comedian's offbeat charm as he tackles new adventures across the globe.

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Full Speed’ season 2 (Netflix)

Full Speed: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The NASCAR docu-series roars back onto Netflix with more drama, danger and Daytona-fueled dreams. This time, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs take center stage, on the track and behind closed doors. It’s a high-speed soap opera with horsepower.

Drivers including Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell chase glory, while their wives, girlfriends and pit crews lend their support. Plus, expect cameos from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other racing royalty figures.

All 5 episodes premiere Wednesday, May 7 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 (Max)

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Conan O’Brien is back with a suitcase full of dad jokes and his signature shock of red hair. In season 2 of his travel docu-series, the comedy legend globe-trots to Spain, New Zealand and Austria, connecting with podcast fans and charming locals with his signature awkward swagger.

Along the way, he ropes in Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi for some wonderfully unhinged detours. It’s part travel show, part improv comedy and fully Conan. And good news for fans – the show has already been renewed for season 2, tariffs be damned.

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, May 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘Forever’ (Netflix)

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Judy Blume’s iconic coming-of-age romance gets a fresh Gen Z spin thanks to Mara Brock Akil. Set in 2018 Los Angeles, the series follows Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), two Black teens tumbling headfirst into the highs and heartbreaks of first love.

Just like the original novel, the show balances awkward moments, big feelings and a healthy dose of humor to capture the beautiful chaos of growing up. With Judy Blume’s blessing, this reimagining arrives 50 years later and still lives up to its name.

All episodes premiere Thursday, May 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Poker Face’ season 2 (Peacock)

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The first season of Rian Johnson’s crime/mystery procedural was a breath of fresh air, a throwback to shows like “Columbo.” It follows a “case of the week” format, but with verve and flair.

Season 2 brings back Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a former casino worker with an innate ability to detect lies. Still on the run from casino owner Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), she ambles through the country in her beat-up Barracuda and stumbles onto crime scenes ranging from gator farms to grade school talent shows.

Using her can’t-miss BS radar, scrappy charm and deadpan humor, Charlie cleans up each mess. Along the way, she runs into A-list guest stars including Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux and others.

Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, May 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 10 (Paramount Plus)

Rev your engines: “Drag Race All Stars” 10 is here, and it’s unlike anything the franchise has done before. Eighteen queens enter a brand-new Tournament of All Stars, split into brackets and battling for a $200,000 prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The season kicks off with Ice Spice as the premiere guest judge. Expect high drama, killer lip-syncs and the fiercest lewks, as well as appearances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more. With Ru, Michelle, Carson, Ross, TS Madison, and Law Roach on the panel, the runway’s never been more stacked. Let the eleganza games begin.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, May 9 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus