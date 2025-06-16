5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (June 16-22)

Summer TV keeps the good stuff coming with new shows premiering on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

It's a big week for costume dramas as “The Gilded Age” gears up for a lavish third season full of opulence and backstabbing, while “The Buccaneers” sails into season 2 with more scandal and rebellion.

As far as debuts go, the new Netflix thriller "The Waterfront" brings Southern secrets and family feuds to a boiling point. Whether you're craving high society drama or a sun-soaked mystery, here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Buccaneers have returned, and the season brings no shortage of scandal. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) is a duchess now — and plenty of doubts to go with that shiny new title. Her sister, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), is fleeing society with a growing belly and the dangerously charming Guy (Matthew Broome).

Meanwhile, Conchita (Alisha Boe) is holding court in London, sharper than ever. But when a mysterious newcomer played by Leighton Meester steps onto the scene, the game changes or everyone.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘We Were Liars’ (Prime Video)

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel, this Prime Video psychological thriller is all about privilege and deception. The picture-perfect Sinclairs spend their summers on a private island, sipping rosé and burying secrets. A haunted 17-year-old Cadence (Emily Alyn) returns there two years after a mysterious accident left her with amnesia and a whole lot of questions.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her childhood friends, nicknamed the Liars, aren’t talking. Neither is her first love, Gat (Shubham Maheshwari). Meanwhile, Cadence is dealing with brutal migraines as she tries to dig up the truth about what really happened to her.

All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, June 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ season 8 (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Phil is stil hungry and ready to take his taste buds on the road again. The beloved “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum dives fork-first into a fresh culinary adventure as he explores global food havens like Amsterdam, Tbilisi and Boston, among others.

He’ll share delicious dishes with old pals Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, as well as new guest Donny Osmond. If you’re not starving by the end of each episode, you’re watching it wrong.

All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, June 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Waterfront’ (Netflix)

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From “Dawson’s Creek” mastermind Kevin Williamson comes this Southern drama about a once-mighty fishing dynasty fighting to stay on top. The Buckleys have ruled their North Carolina fishing town for decades, but now the empire’s cracking.

Patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) is fresh off two heart attacks and matriarch Belle (Maria Bello) is making shady business moves. Their kids are flailing, with Cane (Jake Weary) spiraling and Bree (Melissa Benoist) in recovery. There’s $2 million missing, the DEA’s sniffing around, and oh yeah, someone’s running drugs off the docks.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, June 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 (HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

With the Opera War behind them, the Russells have their sights set on conquering New York, but the old guard won’t give up their grip so easily. Bertha (Carrie Coon) is determined to secure a duke for Gladys (Taissa Farmiga), while George (Morgan Spector) bets big on the promise of railroads.

Across Fifth Avenue, tempers flare at the Brook house as Aunt Agnes (Christine Baranski) seethes and Ada (Cynthia Nixon) quietly claims more of the spotlight. Romance is blooming: Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) grow closer, while Peggy (Denée Benton) crosses paths with a dashing doctor.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max