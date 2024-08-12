5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (Aug. 12-18)

Oui, oui — the Paris Olympics are over, but the City of Love still looms large in this week's new shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

The new TV lineup is led by "Emily in Paris" season 4, which brings back the plucky heroine for more outrageous fashion moments, marketing snafus and romantic entanglements. Also returning is "Bel-Air" for its third season and "Solar Opposites" for season 5.

As for new series, Vince Vaughn headlines the mystery-dramedy "Bad Monkey" from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Solar Opposites’ season 5 (Hulu)

Solar Opposites Season 5 | The Wall Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Home sweet home … at least for some. The fifth season of the animated sci-fi comedy brings aliens Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) back to Earth with mixed feelings. Terry and Korvo are still getting used to married life, while Yumyulack and Jesse try to fit in at school to avoid expulsion. Meanwhile, a side plot about the Wall morphs into a side plot about the Yard. After escaping the former and gaining freedom within the latter, Cherie (Christina Hendricks) and Montez (Carlos Alazraqui) discover their troubles are far from over.

Premieres Monday, Aug. 12 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Bad Monkey’ (Apple TV Plus)

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking” creator Bill Lawrence is looking for a third charmer by teaming up with Vince Vaughn for this adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s cult fave novel. After getting suspended from the Miami Police Department, Andrew Yancy is working as a health inspector in the Keys. When he stumbles on a case involving a human arm fished up by tourists, he sets out to prove murder and get back on the force. His investigation puts him in the path of a not-so-devastated widow, a Florida man (or two) and one bad monkey. Lawrence’s track record speaks for itself, which has attracted a sterling cast, including Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rob Delaney.

Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 12 a.m ET on Apple TV Plus

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ (Cartoon Network and Max)

Rick and Morty: The Anime | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

The fan-favorite animated comedy gets an anime makeover, courtesy of director Takashi Sano (“Tower of God”). It’ll feature the voice actors from the Japanese dub of the original series Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith. The new intergalactic adventure finds Rick relaxing in a pseudo-world between multiverses, while Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being and Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Cartoon Network and Max

‘Bel-Air’ season 3 (Peacock)

Bel-Air | Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Will Smith’s life has been flipped-turned upside down since moving to Bel-Air and things are about to heat up because school’s out for the summer. Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) get summer jobs at the country club at the, ahem, encouragement of Phil (Adrian Holmes). But both are dealing with bigger challenges: Carlton’s sobriety and new love interest, and Will’s reunion with his father. Meanwhile, pressure at work and home tests the strength of Phil and Viv’s (Cassandra Freeman) marriage, Hilary (Coco Jones) experiences some twists and turns in her relationship with LaMarcus and Ashley (Akira Akbar) adjusts her views on romance during her last summer before high school.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Since moving to Paris, Emily has been through it: love triangles, marketing crises, job tumult. Now, something new is coming her way: le winter! No doubt she’ll be rocking fabulous coats, cozy sweaters, and cold-weather accessories. Maybe shopping for a winter wardrobe will take her mind off her topsy-turvy love life and career. Emily still has feelings for hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), but he’s expecting a baby with ex Camille (Camille Razat). Then there’s ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who’s still in Paris and still very handsome. At Agence Grateau, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) balances personnel issues and her reignited marriage. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band prepare for Eurovision, but run into funding issues.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix