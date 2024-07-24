5 best shows like 'Presumed Innocent' to stream now

If you enjoyed the suspenseful twists and gripping drama of "Presumed Innocent" on Apple TV Plus , then you’re likely on the lookout for similar shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat while offering something a little different. You might also be on the hunt for something to watch while waiting for "Presumed Innocent" season 2.

Whether you’re drawn to legal dramas, intense mysteries or psychological thrillers with a mind-bending narrative, there’s a wealth of streaming options that deliver the same high-stakes intrigue. To help you find your next binge-worthy series, we’ve compiled a list of the five best shows that mirror the thrilling essence of "Presumed Innocent," and you can find them all on some of the best streaming services .

'Defending Jacob'

Defending Jacob â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One legal thriller that completely consumed my whole weekend when I first binge-watched it was "Defending Jacob." This gripping miniseries follows Andy Barber (Chris Evans), an assistant district lawyer in a small Massachusetts town, whose life is turned upside down when his 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate. As Andy and his wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery), grapple with the possibility of their son's guilt, they face intense scrutiny from the community and the legal system.

The series does an excellent job of showing family loyalty, the pursuit of justice and the lengths parents will go to protect their children, all while unraveling a complex mystery that will keep you guessing throughout.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Love & Death'

Love & Death | Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Another legal crime thriller that perfectly builds suspense is “Love & Death," which delves into the true story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a seemingly ordinary Texas housewife whose life takes a dark turn.

Set in the 1980s, the show explores the events leading up to and following the brutal murder of Betty Gore (Lily Rabe), a close friend of Candy and fellow churchgoer. Each episode reveals secrets as more infidelities come to light, and some scenes will have you cringing out of pure disgust and shock.

"Love & Death" is one of those shows that examine the complexities of suburban life, the facade of normalcy and the darker impulses lurking beneath the surface. Sound familiar? That's why it's perfect to watch after "Presumed Innocent" considering it focuses on passion and betrayal.

Watch on Max

'Under the Bridge'

Under the Bridge | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Under the Bridge" is based on the real-life murder of Reena Virk in 1997. The series chronicles the tragic story of Reena, a 14-year-old girl from British Columbia, who was brutally beaten and drowned by her peers under a bridge.

The series primarily explores the story through the viewpoints of Godfrey (Riley Keough), a journalist from Victoria who was researching a novel about teenage girls in her hometown when the murder occurred, and Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), a fictional police officer embodying the local authorities who investigated and resolved the case. The show explores the events leading up to her murder, the investigation that followed and the impact on the community.

Watch on Hulu

'The Sinner'

THE SINNER Official Trailer (HD) Jessica Biel Drama Series - YouTube Watch On

Now we have a psychological crime drama for anyone who loves mind-bending twists. "The Sinner" centers around complex and often disturbing investigations. Each season features a new case where the main character, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), delves into seemingly inexplicable crimes.

The show focuses on uncovering the deeper motivations and hidden truths behind criminal acts and exploring the psychological and emotional factors that drive individuals to commit these crimes. Its gripping narrative and intense character studies make it a compelling watch for fans of dark, thought-provoking dramas, and each season should fill the void left behind by "Presumed Innocent."

Watch on Netflix

'The Night Of'

THE NIGHT OF Trailer (2016) HBO Mini-Series - YouTube Watch On

"The Night Of" follows the story of Nasir "Naz" Khan (Riz Ahmed), a college student who, after taking a cab to a party, becomes entangled in a murder investigation when he finds a woman dead in his apartment. As Naz is arrested and charged with the crime, the show meticulously examines the impact of the criminal justice system on his life and those around him.

The narrative delves into the procedural aspects of the legal system, focusing on the complexities of the investigation, trial and the inherent flaws in justice. It also portrays the emotional and psychological strain on Naz, his family and the professionals involved in the case — a similar narrative to Rusty's (Jake Gyllenhaal) in "Presumed Innocent."

Watch on Max