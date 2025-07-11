9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (July 11-13)

The summer heat is relentless, but your streaming queue can offer some seriously cool escapes. Chill out with new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Two spinoffs offer no shortage of drama and thrills: "Dexter: Resurrection" slices back into the serial killer's life, while "Ballard" offers a twisted new mystery to unravel in the "Bosch" universe. For something more light-hearted, check out Netflix's rom-com series "Too Much." Plus, "Foundation" returns for an epic season 3 that promises galaxy-spanning stakes.

On the movie side, "Madea’s Destination Wedding" offers Tyler Perry’s signature chaos and comedy. Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

YouTube Watch On

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has survived a lot — including a bullet from his own son. Now, in this latest sequel to “New Blood,” he wakes from a coma to discover Harrison has vanished.

Determined to track him down and make things right, Dexter heads to New York City, where the shadows run just as deep as his secrets. But Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro isn’t far behind, and he’s asking the kind of questions Dexter would rather avoid. With Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage joining the cast, expect sharp twists, old demons, and plenty of blood.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Paramount Plus Premium

‘Too Much’ (Netflix)

YouTube Watch On

This isn’t some polished, fairy-tale romance — it’s the kind with bad choices, pounding hangovers, and an awkward meet-cute in a dingy pub bathroom. Created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, this offbeat rom-com leans into the chaos that real love often brings.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Megan Stalter (“Hacks”) is Jessica, a frazzled New Yorker who escapes to London to brood like a gothic heroine after torching her own life. There she stumbles into Felix (Will Sharpe), a charmingly disordered musician who’s waving every red flag there is ... but proves absolutely impossible to resist.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Foundation’ season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

YouTube Watch On

“Foundation” continues to tackle the seemingly impossible task of turning Isaac Asimov’s intricate, brainy sci-fi into genuinely compelling television. Season 3 leans even harder into its reputation as an epic political drama among the stars. No dragons here, just telepathic tyrants.

Set 152 years after season 2, the Empire is cracking apart, with Lee Pace’s cloned emperor struggling to hold power and Jared Harris’s Hari Seldon still grimly forecasting disaster. Meanwhile, a mind-bending warlord called the Mule (Pilou Asbæk) emerges to threaten everything in his path.

Episode 1 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Ballard’ (Prime Video)

YouTube Watch On

Fans of Michael Connelly’s novels can expect a moody, gripping dive into the shadows of Los Angeles in this "Bosch" spinoff. Maggie Q stars as Detective Renée Ballard, who heads up the LAPD’s determined cold case squad with equal parts toughness and compassion.

When a series of old, unsolved murders — including a John Doe linked to a serial killer — hint at corruption within the department, Ballard refuses to back down. She teams up with Harry Bosch himself (Titus Welliver), whose own past haunts the investigation.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘The Institute’ (MGM Plus)

YouTube Watch On

Stephen King’s chilling tale comes to the small screen, centered on children ripped from their homes and imprisoned in a secret facility where psychic abilities are an excuse for brutal experiments.

When brilliant teenager Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) is abducted, he wakes to find himself trapped in a waking nightmare overseen by the cold, calculating Ms. Sigsby (Mary Louise Parker).

Meanwhile, ex-cop Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to stay under the radar in town — until he’s forced to uncover the sinister truth behind the Institute. Think “Stranger Things,” but far darker.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET on MGM Plus

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 (FXX)

YouTube Watch On

Nearly 20 years in, the Paddy’s Pub crew remains as outrageously unhinged as ever — and honestly, that’s exactly how we like it. The Gang returns for season 17 with their signature brand of chaos and terrible decisions.

It all begins with part two of the “Abbott Elementary” crossover, where Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank attempt to volunteer at the school — and predictably wreak havoc. They’re also diving headfirst into the corporate world, pursuing wealth and status with their usual complete lack of shame.

Episode 1-2 streaming now on Hulu

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 (ABC)

YouTube Watch On

The reality dating spinoff hits its milestone 10th season this summer, trading its usual Mexico backdrop for the sunny shores of Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer returns to host, Wells Adams keeps the drinks flowing behind the bar and Hannah Brown steps in as the new “Paradise Relations" overseer.

This season shakes things up with a brand-new twist: Fan favorites from “The Golden Bachelor” and “Golden Bachelorette” are joining the mix alongside the usual crowd of twentysomethings. Turns out, drama afflicts every generation.

Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ (Netflix)

YouTube Watch On

Madea’s headed to the Bahamas, bringing her trademark sass along for the ride in Tyler Perry’s 13th Madea film. When her nephew Brian and his ex-wife learn their daughter’s tying the knot with a rapper she met on a yacht — with the wedding just two weeks away — the whole family rushes to the beach for a showdown.

Get ready for sunshine, bickering and Madea’s brutally honest wisdom. After two decades, Madea remains the undisputed queen of turning chaotic family dysfunction into comedy gold.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ (PVOD)

YouTube Watch On

The sixth movie in the “Karate Kid” franchise isn’t subtle about what it’s selling: nostalgia. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio finally share the screen to help teen Li Fong (Ben Wang) navigate Manhattan’s mean streets, family baggage and a karate rivalry straight out of ‘80s canon.

There’s a pizzeria in peril, mob debts, underground boxing and enough franchise callbacks to make your head spin. Still, when Chan and Macchio start training the kid for his big fight, it’s hard not to cheer.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple