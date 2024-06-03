WWDC 2024 may feature no new hardware — here’s what to expect instead

Not even a new Apple TV on the horizon?

Apple might not reveal any new hardware at its upcoming WWDC 2024 keynote, meaning we aren't likely to see a new Apple TV, M4 MacBooks or anything else revealed next week.

This statement came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said in his most recent Power On newsletter: “There’s no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don’t expect that).” If Gurman is accurate, then we expect the keynote to focus on the upcoming software updates like iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, and a lot of AI-powered features.

Gurman also mentions specifically that a new Apple TV model “isn’t imminent" despite his prior statement that Apple could unveil a new version of the Apple TV in the early half of 2024. While we don't know the reason for this change, this will disappoint customers who have been waiting for a new model since the Apple TV 4K third generation launched in 2022. 

WWDC 2024: All about AI features

ios 18

(Image credit: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

However, that isn't to say that Apple isn't working on a new Apple TV. We have been hearing rumors about the next-gen streaming box for some time, including one that says Apple has been considering adding a built-in camera to the future model, or upgrade the chipset to a newer A15 Bionic chip

While it is possible that we won’t see much new hardware at WWDC, there is still plenty to be excited about. The biggest news will undoubtedly be the release of iOS 18, which is likely to bring a whole host of new AI features to iPhones and a revamped Siri that can voice control apps

There are indications that you’ll only be able to access all of the new AI features with the iPhone 15 Pro. But we're assuming older iPhones will be able to tap into a fair number of these upgrades. 

Mark Gurman is one of the biggest names in Apple journalism, so his word does carry a lot of weight. However, there can always be last-minute changes or big surprises that affect what we see on June 10. For the time being, we will continue to update our WWDC hub with all the rumors and news until the event, so keep your eyes peeled. 

