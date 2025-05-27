Apple’s tvOS is set to get a major makeover at WWDC — here’s how it might look

Apple rumors are running wild with WWDC just weeks away, and one of the most exciting is the debut of tvOS 19, which could herald a whole new look for some of the best streaming devices .

These rumors stem from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claims that Apple wants to give tvOS and a slew of other Apple products the visionOS treatment. That should make alternative devices, like the Apple TV 4K and HomePods, feel a lot like the Apple Vision Pro.

WWDC is set to kick off on June 9, so we'll know if these announcements come to fruition during the main event.

tvOS is going to look a lot like visionOS

(Image credit: Apple)

Codenamed "Solarium," the new redesign for tvOS 19 will have a more translucent look to it, which gives way to the design ethos of the WWDC25 logo itself. Think of it kind of like a glossy glass appearance that mirrors visionOS.

Industry insider Mark Gurman noted that the WWDC event will largely focus on this redesign, specifying that "consistency and unification across the operating systems" is a key theme for Apple in 2025.

He didn't go into any further specifics on what to expect in terms of features for tvOS 19, but did highlight that the redesign could be quite intensive. That might leave the now decade-old Apple TV HD in the dust if it's too big of a jump, but little else is known about the major changes for this new update.

This also lends more credence to the bevy of leaks surrounding a refreshed Apple TV 4K device on the near horizon. It's unclear whether this device will be announced at WWDC itself or later in 2025, but with nearly three years having passed since the last Apple streaming box, the time is ripe for a new one.

Apple's tvOS 19 is slated to launch in the Fall, and we should learn more about the look and feel it will bring to Apple devices during WWDC, which kicks off on June 9.