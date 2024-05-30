Apple tipped to unveil upgraded Apple TV at WWDC — with a cheaper price

I freakin’ love my Apple TV 4K (2021) . It’s a regal streaming box where you can compile all your Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus subs into one handy, extra teeny box. I absolutely adore it. And now according to Bloomberg’s Apple guru Mark Gurman, a new Apple TV could surface at Crew Cupertino's WWDC keynote on June 10 (thanks, MacRumors ).

Writing for Bloomberg early in the year, the Apple Whisperer predicted a new Apple TV would be released in the first half of 2024, so there's not much time left if that prediction is to become true. “Beyond the future display smarts and a new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box,” Gurman wrote. “A new version with the current design id in the works for the first half of the year, with a faster processor, the people said.”

Considering Apple’s crucial WWDC keynote is happening on June 10 that’s pretty much the dictionary definition” of “first half of the year”. Now granted, this is still just a rumour, but considering Gurman’s near spotless past when it comes to predicting new Apple products, I think you’ll only need the tiniest grain of salt in your back pocket for this one.

The talk surrounding what this potential new Apple TV box could cost is seriously exciting. There’s word The Big A’s new streaming box could sell for under a hundred dollars, which is a big deal when you consider The Apple TV 4K initially started at $179, before its 2022 successor eventually dropped o $129.

Furthermore, it looks like this rumored new box could house a CPU that’s actually faster than the current A15 Bionic chip found in the latest premium Apple TV model. If that’s the case, you could potentially get one of the best streaming devices that outperforms the current king at a lower price point. That’s exciting stuff for someone who regularly watches the 2021 unit on one of the best OLED TVs , where picture content on even semi-modern content often proves to be immaculate.

Those tech wizards at Cupertino have precedent when it comes to shipping Apple TV models at surprisingly non-Apple prices. For instance, the 2nd Gen unit launched for just $99 in the U.S. back in 2020, with the following 3rd Gen matching that wallet-friendly price point the next year.

Indeed, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously reported a new Apple TV could be sold for even lower than the current asking price of the latest Apple TV 4K.

As long as this rumored new Apple TV supports 4K, and it somehow manages to be priced around that $99 mark, Apple can shut up and take all my money.