New on Apple TV Plus in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies

Looking for something new to watch this month on Apple TV Plus? If you've already exhausted the service's prestige movie collection and are all caught up on "Slow Horses," which has been lauded as one of the best series on the service, you'll be happy to find out that there is plenty of new content coming your way in June!

From a suspenseful legal limited series starring Jake Gyllenhaal to a movie starring Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone, and even a new family-friendly sci-fi series, here's all the new content coming to the service this month!

'Presumed Innocent'

Legal thriller "Presumed Innocent" is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. Based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the series follows Chicago chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who is tasked with taking on a horrific murder case that rocks the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office to its very core.

The official description says that the series" explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together." In addition to Gyllenhaal, this limited series also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting June 12

'Fancy Dance'

Starring Oscar-nominated "Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone, the new movie “Fancy Dance” follows Jax and her niece Roki who are barely scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute Jax has goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow.

However, when Jax is threatened with the possibility of losing custody of Roki’ to her grandfather, the pair decide to hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. Apple's official description says that the story then evolves into an "investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system."

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting June 28

'WondLa'

Produced by Skydance Animation, the new family sci-fi animated series “WondLa" follows teen protagonist Eva, who has been raised In isolation by a robot caretaker, Muthr, in a state-of-the-art underground bunker. However, after an attack on her sanctuary forces Eva out of the bunker, she is shocked to find an Earth inhabited by aliens, covered with otherworldly fauna... and no other humans.

The 7-episode first season premieres later this month, and a second season has already been ordered, signaling Apple's confidence in this new series.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting June 28