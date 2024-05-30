New iOS 18 report just confirmed huge AI upgrades — Siri, Photos and more

Every tech company is investing heavily in AI. Apple has been a little slower to jump into the AI space, but the company appears to be making the plunge with iOS 18. A recent report broke down several of the AI features Apple is planning to bring to iOS 18, and it sounds like some good stuff is on the way.

A new report from Apple Insider seemingly confirms the original Mark Gurman report while also providing some new tidbits of information. Claiming to have spoken with "people familiar with the matter," the new report talks about features involving photo editing, notes, image generation, and more — all part of the company's Project Greymatter.

Like the original report, much of Apple's AI focus is on Siri, the company's virtual assistant. For example, Siri can generate summaries of notifications that factor in people, companies, calendar events, locations, dates and more.

The biggest new piece of information in this report comes to generative AI with images. Apple is adding a Clean Up feature to image editing that would let users remove objects from images using generative AI, similar to Google Pixel's Magic Eraser.

Another new feature is called Generative Playground. It will use Apple's generative AI software to create and edit images. While the original report said you could use generative AI to make custom emoji in iMessage, this report says you can use the Generative Playground to quickly create custom images in iMessage through an app extension.

Apple Notes is also reported to get some generative features, though it's not clear whether it'll be text or images. Other Notes features include in-app audio recording, audio transcription and LLM-powered summaries. There's also the rumored Math Notes feature that creates graphs and solves equations using AI within the app.

Here are some other AI and Siri features rumored to be coming to iOS 18:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smart Replies: Will let users reply to messages and emails with generative text.

Will let users reply to messages and emails with generative text. Enhanced Voices: More natural voices for Siri.

More natural voices for Siri. Cross-Device Media Controls: Use ‌Siri‌ on one device to control playback on another.

While Apple doesn't seem to be going as aggressively into AI as Google and OpenAI, the company is making some big pushes that could be exciting for iOS users. As is the Apple way, it sounds like Apple is taking some of the coolest ideas from other AI companies and adapting them to the needs of its users.