Wolves vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Luton Town live stream will play a crucial role in determining whether the visitors avoid relegation or return to the Championship

Wolves vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Luton Town live stream takes place on Saturday, April 27.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Apr. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Gary O’Neil’s side suffered disappointment in midweek, losing to an increasingly impressive Bournemouth. The Hatters got hammered by Brentford, losing 1-5, their second consecutive defeat by that margin. It means they go into the weekend in the drop zone.

Despite having a tough time, Rob Edwards’s players have never given up during their first season in the Premier League and will no doubt go again against The Wanderers. However, a visit to Molineux is always a tough task.

It is even tougher with a number of key players absent for the visitors, not least Elijah Adebayo. The forward had been on a good goalscoring run prior to his injury. Santiago Bueno has been added to the host’s injury list, joining fellow centre-back Craig Dawson in the treatment room. It means only Max Kilman and Toti will be available in central defence, a problem for a manager who likes three men in that position.

The reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road ended 1-1 and was filled with controversy. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off and Carlton Morris converted a debatable penalty. There may be some bad blood in this match.

Read on to find out how you can watch the game wherever you are. You can also ensure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Luton Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton Town in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Wolves vs Luton Town live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nott'm Forest vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Wolves vs Luton Town in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton Town in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton Town in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Luton Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Wolves vs Luton Town in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 2 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.