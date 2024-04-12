Man City vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Luton Town live stream sees the home side attempt to keep pace with their Premier League title rivals, while the visitors are desperate for points as they bid to avoid relegation — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man City vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Luton Town live stream takes place on Saturday, April 13.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Apr. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Following the draw with Arsenal, City have responded superbly by sweeping aside Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals in the process. Kevin de Bruyne has been at his scintillating best, while Jack Grealish was back in form and instrumental in the win at Selhurst Park. Perhaps even more worrying for Luton Town is the fact Erling Haaland scored five in the 6-2 FA Cup win at Kenilworth Road just a few months ago.

However, that was one of the rare occasions where Luton have been blown away. The Hatters have fought bravely throughout the season and picked up a much-needed three points last weekend thanks to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Manager Rob Edwards has a huge injury list to contend with but has managed to get the most out of his players and will hope they can deliver another gargantuan effort as they look to secure an upset at the Etihad.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Luton Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man City vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Man City vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Luton Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Luton Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.