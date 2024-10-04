West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream is a crucial game for both sides as they desperately need a win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream takes place on Saturday, October 5.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

West Ham are proving that “winning” the transfer window doesn’t always translate to immediate success on the pitch. While the Hammers were judged to have done strong business over the summer, life under new head coach Julen Lopetegui has been rocky so far. West Ham have just a single win this season and three defeats, but it’s worth noting their fixtures have been tough having already played Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ipswich are also in need of three points as soon as possible. The Tractor Boys have yet to win since being promoted from the Championship back in May. However, they are showing a steely determination with four consecutive draws. Ipswich won’t go back down without a fight, but if they are to survive in the top flight they need to turn draws into win very soon.

The West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream should be a competitive match as both sides push for the three points. Here’s how to watch it online from anywhere. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing West Ham vs Ipswich Town and watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be broadcast on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Ipswich Town live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide