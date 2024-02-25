West Ham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Brentford live stream features two sides from opposite sides of London both in desperate need of a win – but which one will go home with the bragging rights? You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Brentford live stream takes place on Monday (Feb. 26).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 27)

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV

• U.K. —Sky Sports

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Ham recently. It's now nearly two months since the Hammers won a game of football, a run that stretches back eight games to their victory over Arsenal just after Christmas, with a 2-0 defeat to struggling Nottm Forest last time out putting more pressure on David Moyes. Could another defeat here spell the end for the West Ham boss?

Things aren't much better for Brentford either. Their defeat to Man City last week meant the Bees have taken just six points – wins against Forest and Wolves – from their last 11 games. After tonight's game they face two more London derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal, so a win against the out-of-form Hammers would give them a decent buffer over the teams in the relegation zone.

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the West Ham vs Brentford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.