The 2025 Six Nations championship is almost upon us and it's wide open. Defending champions Ireland have a new interim head coach, Wales are on their longest losing streak in history, it's been five years since England last lifted the trophy, Italy will be desperate to avoid the wooden spoon, Scotland are dark horses for the title and France are the in-form side.

Adding an extra dash of spice to the mix, it's also a British and Irish Lions year with a tour of Australia on the horizon for the best of the best from the home nations. On Friday night, January 31, France and Wales get the championship underway, followed by Scotland v Italy on Saturday, February 1, then a tasty tie between Ireland and England the same day.

With it all to play for you can catch all the action FREE if you're watching in the U.K. or Ireland. But don't worry if you're overseas – you can live stream every second of the 2025 Six Nations with a VPN.

The Six Nations championship is always box office and the 2025 edition promises to be another fine vintage. On the opening night, France host Wales at the Stade de France, with conquering hero Antoine Dupont back in the fold following his Olympic sevens gold medal-winning turn at Paris 2024.

Bidding to tear up the form book, Wales head coach Warren Gatland has been in bullish mood on the eve of the tournament, despite having lost 18 of 24 games since returning for his second stint in charge. That confidence is perhaps thanks to returning Lions trio Liam Williams, Josh Adams and number eight Taulupe Faletau following long absences.

On Saturday, February 1 Scotland and Italy meet in Edinburgh, the two sides to never have won the Six Nations title (Scotland were the last team to lift the Five Nations trophy in 1999). Gregor Townsend's side are in good form but will have to overcome losing influential centre and captain Sione Tuipulotu to injury for the duration.

Italy, meanwhile, will be hoping to repeat the feat of two victories and a draw that they earned in last year's Six Nations—their best-ever finish that ended an eight year run propping up the foot of the table. Live-wire outside back Ange Capuozzo and 2024 player of the championship, centre Tommaso Menoncello, will be key figures.

Ireland welcome England to the Aviva for the final clash of the opening weekend. No team has ever won three Six Nations titles in succession, and if Ireland are to achieve that feat they'll have to do so without head coach Andy Farrell. While he's preparing to lead the Lions Down Under, assistant coach Simon Easterby is stepping into the hot seat.

All eyes will be on Ireland flanker Caelan Doris and England second row Maro Itoje in Dublin, with the two vying for the Lions captaincy and each capable of tipping the balance for their respective sides. If Itoje and England are to come out on top it will go a long way to ending their five year drought since lifting the coveted Six Nations trophy.

It's destined to be a blockbuster Six Nations championship and you can follow it all with our guide to the best live streams throughout the tournament.

FREE 2025 Six Nations live streams

Where to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K. you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming the 2025 Six Nations like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S. Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K. The BBC will be showing the Wales and Scotland home ties; ITV will broadcast home fixtures for England, Ireland, France and Italy.

That means all 15 matches will be free-to-air (so long as you have a valid TV license) as well as available via streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams in the Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the 2025 Six Nations on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch all the 2025 Six Nations matches via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

2025 Six Nations fixtures and results

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France v Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland v Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

2025 Six Nations table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Played Won Lost Drawn Points Diff. Points England 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0

More from Tom's Guide