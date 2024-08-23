Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Saturday's Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream sees St Mary's host its first Premier League game in 15 months — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Saturday, August 24.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday, Aug. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

If a positive display is usually cause for optimism, that wasn't the case for Southampton's opening day defeat. Playing against 10 men for more than an hour, Russell Martin's men wasted no opportunity to neutralize their advantage. Ben Brereton Diaz missed a pair of sitters, Alex McCarthy teed up Newcastle's goal with a careless pass, and that was that.

The Forest faithful weren't much happier after seeing their team squander a lead late on for the umpteenth time. Despite the shock of Danilo's injury Nuno Espirito Santo's men dominated their opponents, with Morgan Gibbs-White combining brilliantly with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga before the inevitable last-gasp retreat.

With both teams likely to be scrapping at the foot of the table come the end of the season, this is an early six-pointer. Tune in, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Southampton vs Nottm Forest and watch the game.

Watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.. That's because broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs, to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

Americans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 games, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.

Watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AU$24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for AU$229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Southampton vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Southampton vs Nottm Forest live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

