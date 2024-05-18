Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream to see if the Blades can give their supporters a reason to feel hopeful for next season when they face Spurs at Bramall Lane on Sunday — and you can tune in from anywhere with a VPN.

Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday, May 19.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Monday, May 20)

U.S. — Watch on Peacock



Already relegated, sitting bottom of the table with just 16 points and having already conceded a record 101 goals, it’s been a dire season for all involved with Sheffield Utd. Chris Wilder has been unable to escape the rut since returning to the club in December, and will be desperate to give the fans a reason to celebrate in the final game of an awful campaign. Players may well be fighting for their future as Wilder will want a squad that can compete for promotion from the Championship next season.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back after their Champions League hopes were ended in midweek by a 2-0 loss to Man City. Despite this disappointment, there has been plenty of progress under Ange Postecoglou and he will want his team to finish on a high by securing fifth place. A draw would be enough but Spurs will look to exploit United’s dodgy defence, so it may well be an opportunity for Son Heung-min to add to his already impressive tally of 17 league goals this season.

Here’s how to watch a Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream online and from anywhere. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the final weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.







How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.



In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K as only a handful of games are being shown on the final day of the Premier League season.



This season, live Premier League rights have been split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports has shown 128 matches live, while TNT Sports has aired 52 matches, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham in Canada

Canadians can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.



Watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham in Australia

Aussies can watch an Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.



Watch Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Kiwis can access an Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.