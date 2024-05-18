Where to watch Preakness Stakes 2024: live stream horse racing for free online from anywhere today

The 149th running of the Preakness Stakes in 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best yet. The 1.25-mile (9.5 furlongs) race at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar in the U.S. and is the second leg of the so-called Triple Crown. Mystik Dan won the first leg of that prestigious prize two weeks ago, can the three-year-old colt bag another victory?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Preakness Stakes 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Preakness Stakes live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Preakness Stakes live stream takes place on Saturday, May 18.

► Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT / 11:50 p.m. BST / 8:50 a.m. AEST (May 19)

• FREE — Watch on Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling / Fubo / Peacock)

• U.K. — Sky Sports Racing

• AUS — Kayo Sports (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

Only 13 horses in history have won the Triple Crown, and none since Justify in 2018. That's the elite company Mystik Dan would keep in adding the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to the Kentucky Derby crown won two weeks ago. Brian Hernandez Jr. will again be riding the brilliant thoroughbred who won by a nose last time out in the closest Derby finish since 1947.

Mystik Dan probably won't start as the favorite, though. That honor goes to Muth, absent in Kentucky because of the ban on trainer Bob Baffert at Churchill Downs, who will be ridden by Juan Hernandez. A former winner of the Arkansas Derby, the colt will be hard to beat.

Catching Freedom finished fourth at Churchill Downs and will again hope to run well here, while Imagination – another Baffert horse – will be seated by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, making his Preakness debut.

It's an open field and could be anyone's race, it's definitely not one to be missed. Read on as we explain where to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes live streams where you are.

Watch 2024 Preakness Stakes free online

Horse racing fans in Ireland can watch for FREE on Virgin Media Two (TV) and stream the race for free on Virgin Media Player (online).

Away from Ireland? You can unblock the free stream from abroad with a good VPN. More on that further down the page.

Watch 2024 Preakness Stakes in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 2024 Preakness Stakes is being televised on NBC. Live coverage begins on the channel at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

If you're keen to catch the buildup too, Peacock will provide coverage from Pimlico Race Course from 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC and USA Network on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including USA Network and NBC in select markets.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC and USA Network.

How to live stream Preakness Stakes 2024 on Peacock

The Preakness Stakes 2024 will also be available to live stream via Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library. Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch Preakness Stakes 2024 from anywhere

If you are abroad and want to watch the Preakness Stakes 2024 online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Virgin Media Player, for example, to pick up your usual free live stream.

Watch Preakness Stakes 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find Preakness Stakes 2024 live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Preakness Stakes, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day free trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Watch Preakness Stakes 2024 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Preakness Stakes 2024 will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV in the UK.

Any Americans or Aussies who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The main race is set to begin at 11:50 p.m. BST on Saturday night.

Preakness Stakes runners and riders 2024

Mugatu | Joe Bravo Uncle Heavy | Irad Ortiz Jr. Catching Freedom | Flavien Prat Muth | Juan Hernandez Mystik Dan | Brian Hernandez Jr. Seize the Gray | Jaime Torres Just Steel | Joel Rosario Tuscan Gold | Tyler Gaffalione Imagination | Frankie Dettori