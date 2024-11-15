Peru vs Chile live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online

The Peru vs Chile is a game between two sides that really need a win to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Peru vs Chile live stream, date, time and channels The Peru vs Chile live stream will take place on Friday, November 15.

• Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. GMT (Sat) / 12:30 a.m. AEST (Sat)

• FREE Stream — SBS on Demand (Australia), Caracol Play (Colombia), Chilevision (Chile)

• U.S. — Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The visitors have a strong history in international football, but currently sit bottom of the CONMEBOL qualification table, having won just one match and lost five on the spin. They concede far too many goals making it almost impossible for them to establish themselves in a game. Their only victory so far in this campaign came in the reverse fixture in which they claimed a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Diego Valdes and Marcelino Nunez.

The hosts are not doing much better. La Blanquirroja are just one point and one place above their opponents in qualification. Although they lost 4-0 to Brazil, they did also get an impressive 1-0 win over Uruguay thanks to a late Miguel Araujo in the previous round of qualifiers, giving them something to hold onto going into this game.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Peru vs Chile live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Peru vs Chile for free

If you are in Australia then you are in luck. You can watch the Peru vs Chile live stream for FREE on SBS on Demand. You can also watch the game for free in Colombia, thanks to Caracol Play. Fans in Chile can cheer on their team for free too, via Chilevision.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Peru vs Chile from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Peru vs Chile and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view Caracol Play as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Caracol Play and enjoy!

How to watch Peru vs Chile in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Peru vs Chile live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Bolivia vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Peru vs Chile in the U.K. and Rest of the World

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Peru vs Chile live stream via the Bet365 website.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Peru vs Chile in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the USA, you'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers 9&10 bundle to watch Peru vs Chile in Canada. Again, it costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Peru vs Chile in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Lucky Aussies can watch the Peru vs Chile live stream for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide