Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream sees the home side look to continue their unbeaten start to the league season when they welcome a struggling Wolves to the City Ground — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream takes place on Saturday, August 31.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It’s been an encouraging start to the Premier League season for Nuno Espírito Santo who saw his Forest side draw with Bournemouth on the opening day and then secure a 1-0 win away at Southampton. Nikola Milenković was a rock at the back on his debut while fellow new signing Elliot Anderson provided some bite in midfield. With Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi also starting the season well, there is plenty for Forest fans to be excited about.

In contrast, it’s been a difficult start for Wolves who lost key players in Pedro Neto and Max Kilman in the summer, and have conceded eight goals in their opening two league games. However, those defeats came to Arsenal and Chelsea, and there was a morale-boasting win the EFL Cup in midweek over Burnley. Manager Gary O’Neil will hope his side can build on that display and will be looking for big performances from his entire back four.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Nottm Forest vs Wolves and watch the game.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide