Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream sees the home side out to end a run of four games without a win when they welcome an Palace to the City Ground — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday, March 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having been hit with a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, Nottm Forest find themselves in the relegation zone. The club have lodged an appeal but manager Nuno Espírito Santo will not want to rely on the success of that challenge, and will be hoping his players can deliver some improved performances, starting with Saturday's clash with Palace.

There is some good news for the Tricky Trees as the visitors are likely to be without the influential duo of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Both players have fitness concerns and Palace have struggled to create opportunities when the pair are missing. The London club could also be without star defender Willy Boly who picked up an injury on international duty.

Read on below for details of how you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN risk-free for a month

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. That's because long-standing rules — designed to protect attendances at English league matches — prevent games kicking off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday from being broadcast on live TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.