Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch AFCON 2023 final from anywhere for free

Watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream two see two giants going up against each other in the AFCON 2023 final. Football in Africa doesn't get any bigger — and you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

For 85 minutes of the semi-final against South Africa, Nigeria had done just enough. The Super Eagles hadn't played particularly well first half but improved after the interval to lead 1-0 through a William Troost-Ekong penalty, then seemingly hit another via Victor Osimhen. But not only did VAR disallow Osimhen's effort, a penalty to South Africa was awarded for a foul earlier in the move, duly dispatched by Teboho Mokoena to force extra time. The Super Eagles held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shootout, Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the decisive spot-kick, but what hangover will reside within? In their eighth AFCON final, Nigeria will rely on a defense that has conceded just twice all tournament.

Ivory Coast have been the comeback kings of their home tournament. The Elephants sacked manager Jean-Louis Gasset after the hosts' record 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the their final group game, but have restored plenty of pride in the knockout rounds under interim boss Emerse Faé. The hosts knocked out defending champions Senegal in the last 16 on penalties, then scored in the last minute of regulation and extra time to see off Mali 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Last time out, a more routine 1-0 defeat of DR Congo was enough to secure a fifth tournament final. Sébastien Haller has shrugged off injury to lead the line, with Brighton's Simon Adingra looking lively all tournament.

Read on as we explain where to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream from anywhere.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for FREE

How to Watch a FREE Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for FREE on BBC Three, BBC Sport and on BBC iPlayer. This is a free service but you should have a valid U.K. TV license. It's one of 10 fixtures that will be free-to-air on the BBC.

If you're a U.K. resident away from home and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

If you live in South Africa then you can enjoy every single minute of this AFCON 2023 game without spending a penny. That's because the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via SABC with an online stream available on SABC Plus, so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in South Africa but aren't at home for the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on lots of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast from anywhere

How to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream from anywhere in the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream on the BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will want beIN Sports to catch AFCON 2023 live streams, including Nigeria vs Ivory Coast, and there are plenty of ways to tune in.

beIN Sports is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes beIN Sports, plus ESPN, NBC and plenty of others besides. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to the AFCON 2023 live streams.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including beIN Sports for the AFCON 2023 live stream. New users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. For $75 a month, it's got dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports (plus ESPN and plenty of others), and offers a 7-day free trial.

Another option to watch an AFCON 2023 live stream is Fanatiz. The international service offers beIN Sports as part of its Front Row plan, which costs $9.99 a month and provides access to AFCON 2023, as well as a gaggle of Latin American sports continent including international football matches from Brazil and Argentina. You can stream Fanatiz coverage via your mobile, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in the U.K.

Thanks to a late deal, the BBC is currently has secured the rights to show 10 AFCON 2023 games for free on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer as well. These include the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast final.

Sky Sports has shown every match of AFCON 2023, and this will also be the case for a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month (you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual subscription) you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you AFCON 2023 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look like their streaming device is still back in the great white north.

Watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream in Australia

If you want to watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.