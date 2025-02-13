United States vs Finland live stream – watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 online from anywhere tonight, time

The United States vs Finland live stream tonight marks both teams' debut in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, and the first time Team USA hockey players have been seen in international competition for years. The US are big tournament favorites, but Finland could be a dark horse, so this is a key match to watch. Here's where to watch United States vs Finland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is a brand new initiative for 2025, replacing the All-Star game and offering teams and players a chance to test things out ahead of the Winter Olympics, since NHL players have missed the last two Winter Games.

After Canada beat Sweden in the opening game, all eyes will be on the United States vs Finland tonight, with Team USA hoping to start with a win as favorites of the tournament. Canada are favorites too, though, and only overcame Sweden by one goal in overtime, so the US shouldn't expect to just walkover Finland who could be dark horses.

Leading Team USA's attack will be Brad Marchand of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers. For Finland, they'll be hoping Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) can deliver some more of his danger shots, and keep an eye on Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes too.

See the full tournament rosters below, and we'll update with team news when the line-ups are out.

Here's everything you need to know to watch United vs Finland live streams and TV broadcasts, and how you can watch all of the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on TV and streaming.

How to watch United States vs Finland live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch United States vs Finland live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the various NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being shown across ESPN, TNT/TruTV, ABC/ESPN3 and ESPN Plus. United States vs Finland is on ESPN and ESPN Plus at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you don't have a cable package, you can stream on ESPN Plus (starts at $11.99/month) or you can get ESPN through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN and ESPN3, and TNT which is also showing NHL 4 Nations-Face Off Games, in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of which games are on which channels.

You can get ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. Sling Blue carries TNT and ABC in select cities, and has more than 40 channels. You can also combine both plans for a great saving. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

How to watch United States vs Finland live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the United States vs Finland live stream is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

Stream the new NHL tournament live on Sportsnet Plus from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch the NHL 4 Nations hockey.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch United States vs Finland live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The United States vs Finland live stream in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Champions Cup rugby, the Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch United States vs Finland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch United States vs Finland and other NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the new NHL tournament, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch United States vs Finland in Sweden & Finland

In Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be free on channel TV6. Sadly, TV6 doesn't seem to offer a free online stream. TV6 usually streams free on Pluto TV in Sweden, but it's not yet confirmed if this ice hockey tournament will also be free there.

Instead, you'll need to subscribe to Viaplay in order to stream online. The Total plan includes live hockey and starts at 649 kr per month.

For Finnish fans, Ruutu+ is what you'll need to stream all the games, including of course United States vs Finland. The Urheilu plan includes the 4 Nations and will cost you €18.99 a month.

Not at home right now and want to use your usual service? A VPN can help you to access streaming just like you would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch United States vs Finland in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, and regular NHL, on Sky Sports Mexico via your TV package.

Want to stream? You can access the NHL 4 Nations on ESPN via Disney Plus. A Disney Plus premium plan, that gets you all ESPN channels, costs MXN$299 per month.

Visiting Mexico and want to watch United States vs Finland on your usual stream? Using a good VPN like NordVPN will help you unlock all your streaming services, wherever you are, so you don't have to take out a new subscription to watch the hockey.

Mexico may not be in the tournament, but look out for Brad Marchand of Team USA who is using hockey sticks made in Mexico..

Can I watch the United States vs Finland for free? In some countries, yes. You can watch the United States vs Finland and all the 4 Nations Face-Off, as it's officially known – for free on TV6 in Sweden. Ice hockey fans in Australia can also stream the game free online via the Kayo Sport 7-day free trial.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule 2025

(All times ET)

Wednesday, February 12

8 p.m. – Canada vs Sweden (Max, TruTV, TNT) Canada 4-3 Sweden

Thursday, February 13

8 p.m. – United States vs Finland (ESPN, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 15

1 p.m. – Finland vs Sweden (ABC, ESPN+)

8 p.m. – United States vs Canada (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, February 17

1 p.m. – Canada vs Finland (Max, truTV, TNT)

8 p.m. – Sweden vs United States (Max, truTV, TNT)

Thursday, February 20

8 p.m. – Championship game (ESPN, ESPN+)

Visit NHL.com for the full schedule.

Team USA roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025

12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Team Finland roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025

20. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

40. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

64. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

56. Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

24. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

84. Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

92. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

62. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

15. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

27. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

96. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes

86. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

10. Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres*

23. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

3. Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club

77. Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

33. Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators

18. Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers

6. Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

32. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

74. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

More from Tom's Guide