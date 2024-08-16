Newcastle vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Southampton live stream sees the Saints return to Premier League action — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Southampton live stream takes place on Saturday, August 16.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Newcastle’s summer has been a turbulent one. There have been changes in both the boardroom and the head office, alongside speculation that head coach Eddie Howe may leave his post to take up the job of England manager. This has all led to a feeling of instability on Tyneside. The one area where there hasn’t been much change is on the pitch, Newcastle have technically made five new signings, but aside from converting Lewis Hall’s loan to a permanent move, none of the new faces are expected to offer much more than depth. Expect a familiar lineup in this match.

Meanwhile, for Southampton, the long trek up North to St James’ Park will be very welcome as the club make their return to the Premier League following a season in the Championship. Under the guidance of Russell Martin, the Saints clinched promotion in the playoff final against Leeds, and have spent the summer spending big money on many of the previous on-loan players who got them back up including Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Man City and Flynn Downes from West Ham.

Newcastle aims to return to the upper echelons of the table this year after a frustrating injury-blighted campaign last season, while Southampton will look to stabilize back in the top flight. To this end, both teams will be desperate to kick off the 24/25 Premier League season with a win.

Be sure to tune in to the Newcastle vs Southampton live stream as it should be a thrilling encounter, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the remaining EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton from anywhere

Newcastle vs Southampton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also removes some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Newcastle vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Newcastle vs Southampton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Newcastle vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be broadcast on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches over the festive period.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99 per month, but you can lower this to CAN$18.75 per month if you can fork out for an annual plan (CAN$225)

The Premium plan, priced at CAN$42.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as access to select entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AUD$24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for AUD$229/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99 per week, $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year. The match is also being shown live on Sky Sports 7, which costs $42 to add to your Sky TV package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.