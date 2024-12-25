Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream features two sides that are hoping to find more consistency as they look to challenge for a place in the Premier League top four — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Thursday, December 26.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It’s hard to know what to expect from Newcastle this season. At times they have been brilliant, especially in the wins over Arsenal and Tottenham, but they have already suffered five defeats. They have won their last two, including a thumping 4-0 win over Ipswich at the weekend, and top scorer Alexander Isak is bang in form. In front of their home fans, they’ll want to deliver some festive cheer.

There is no doubt that fighting on two fronts has had an impact on Aston Villa this season. They’ve been superb in the Champions League but have already suffered five defeats in the Premier League, including four straight losses on the road. Unai Emery’s side certainly possess the quality to address this poor run away run and will have been boosted by the weekend’s impressive 2-1 win over Man City.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Newcastle vs Aston Villa and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month ($25.50 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $50.99/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. – including all 10 over the festive period – and the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re currently outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription at home, you can still watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

The game kicks off at 2 a.m. AEDT early on Friday morning.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT on Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide