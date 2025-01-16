Man Utd vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Southampton live stream features two sides in desperate need of three points, with the Red Devils seeking to build on recent improved displays and the Saints already circling the drain — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Morale-boosting draws and much improved performances have brought a renewed sense of hope to Man Utd. After three defeats in a row, the Red Devils drew 2-2 with leaders Liverpool (and probably should've won), then knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the weekend thanks to a nerveless penalty shootout. It's been an inconsistent start to life under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but Amad Diallo continues to shine, while captain Bruno Fernandes scored a fine goal at the Gunners at the weekend. They sit 14th.

Increasingly cut adrift at the foot of the table, Southampton must start picking up wins soon. Just one Premier League victory all season isn't going to cut it, with the recent 5-0 shellacking at Brentford a lesson in the harsh realities of the top flight. The Saints did, though, manage a first win under new boss Ivan Juric at the weekend, beating Swansea 3-0 as Kamaldeen Sulemana ended a 37-game run without a goal. They have history of getting one over United – think Matt Le Tissier and half-time shirt swaps in the 1990s – can they do so again to start the great escape?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Southampton live thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your laptop, phone or tablet to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Southampton and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Southampton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month (discounted for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch a Man Utd vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN for outside the U.S. such as NordVPN to help you access your home services.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this Premier League game, starting from $50.99/month (discounted for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in the U.K., via the TNT Sports 1 channel.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not currently in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Man Utd vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay CAN$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

