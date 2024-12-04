Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream features Pep Guardiola trying to end his side's seven-game winless run against the high-flying Tricky Trees, who fancy an upset — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Wednesday, December 4.

► Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 6.30 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

They couldn't again, could they? Man City last won a soccer match on October 26 (1-0 against Southampton, if you're asking) and have since lost to – deep breath – Bournemouth, Sporting, Brighton, Tottenham (twice), Liverpool and drawn with Feyenoord. The weekend 2-0 defeat to the Red half of Merseyside was as comprehensive as that scoreline can be, with boss Guardiola putting six fingers up at Liverpool fans pronouncing he'd "be sacked in the morning". Already 11 points behind the league leaders, they need to win and soon.

Forest, meanwhile, put an end to a run of back-to-back defeats with a 1-0 victory against Ipswich at the weekend. Chris Wood scored his ninth goal of the season – only Erling Haaland and Mo Salah have more – and continues to shine a matter of days before turning 33. The sixth-placed Tricky Trees have been excellent all season under Nuno Espirito Santo, they're hard to break down with center-back Nikola Milenkovic and Elliot Anderson proving why Newcastle didn't really want to sell. They're the only team to beat Liverpool in any competition this season, too.

Watch Man City vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Nottm Forest and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Man City vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games – all 10 from the current matchday and another 10 on Boxing Day – in the U.K. and the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Nottm Forest in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man City vs Nottm Forest in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man City vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Nottm Forest live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 8.30 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

