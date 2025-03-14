Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online

News
By published

Can the Reds defend their title? Or will the Magpies win their first domestic trophy since 1955?

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Carl Recine)
Jump to:

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream promises to be a fascinating contest as the defending champions look to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment, while the Magpies are out to end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, March 16.
Time: 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. GMT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)
• FREE STREAM ITVX (UK)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool enter this game on the back of a rare disappointment this season after losing to PSG on penalties and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage. The Reds also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury, meaning they may have to play Jarell Quansah at right-back as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are out injured. Despite these setbacks, the Reds have an impressive recent record at Wembley and secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle just three weeks ago.

Since cruising past Arsenal in the semi-finals, Newcastle may well have had one eye on the final as they have not been in the best of form. They have lost three of their last six games and were far from their best as they battled to a 1-0 win at West Ham last week. However, they now have the chance to win a first trophy since 1969, when they lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, and will be determined to deliver on the big stage.

Read on for how to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams for FREE

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck as they will be able to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams for FREE. That's because the Carabao Cup final will be shown on ITV1 and via its streaming service, ITVX, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Newcastle and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S.. A membership to the streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

Away from home when the game takes place? Don't worry, you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As we mentioned above, the Carabao Cup final is being shown on ITV1 and on ITVX for FREE.

However, there is another option as Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams are also being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K..

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream via sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). It has apps for pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup final soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In New Zealand, you can stream the Carabao Cup final on beIN Sports. beIN Sports is available for $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass.

If you're usually based in New Zealand but traveling abroad, you can still watch your usual services via a VPN such as NordVPN. Kick-off is at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains soccer – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Liverpool and Newcastle United club badges on top of a photo of Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
A chest-up shot of Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during a Carabao Cup game
Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch today's Carabao Cup semi-final online
Tottenham&#039;s Rodrigo Bentancur in action for Spurs ahead of the Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final 2025
Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Carabao Cup semi-final online, free trial, team news
The Southampton and Liverpool club badges on top of a photo of St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England
Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch EFL Cup game online and on TV today, team news
Joelinton of Newcastle United FC (7) challenges for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at St James&#039; Park on October 19, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle vs Brighton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online and on TV today, team news
The Manchester City and Newcastle United club badges on top of a photo of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England
Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Latest in Sports
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere
Nicolas Dominguez of Nottingham Forest during a Premier League match in March 2025
Ipswich vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online
Mason Gillis of the Purdue Boilermakers dives after a loose ball in a NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game in April 2024
Selection Sunday 2025 live stream: How to watch men's NCAA basketball show online
Latest in News
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
More about sports
Mason Gillis of the Purdue Boilermakers dives after a loose ball in a NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game in April 2024

Selection Sunday 2025 live stream: How to watch men's NCAA basketball show online
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California

Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
iPhone 17 Pro render

iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades

See more latest