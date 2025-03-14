Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream promises to be a fascinating contest as the defending champions look to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment, while the Magpies are out to end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, March 16.

► Time: 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. GMT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

Liverpool enter this game on the back of a rare disappointment this season after losing to PSG on penalties and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage. The Reds also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury, meaning they may have to play Jarell Quansah at right-back as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are out injured. Despite these setbacks, the Reds have an impressive recent record at Wembley and secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle just three weeks ago.

Since cruising past Arsenal in the semi-finals, Newcastle may well have had one eye on the final as they have not been in the best of form. They have lost three of their last six games and were far from their best as they battled to a 1-0 win at West Ham last week. However, they now have the chance to win a first trophy since 1969, when they lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, and will be determined to deliver on the big stage.

Read on for how to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams for FREE

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck as they will be able to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams for FREE. That's because the Carabao Cup final will be shown on ITV1 and via its streaming service, ITVX, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Newcastle and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the U.S.

A Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S.. A membership to the streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

Away from home when the game takes place? Don't worry, you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the U.K.

As we mentioned above, the Carabao Cup final is being shown on ITV1 and on ITVX for FREE.

However, there is another option as Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams are also being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K..

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream via sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). It has apps for pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup final soccer via DAZN can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in Australia

If you want to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can stream the Carabao Cup final on beIN Sports. beIN Sports is available for $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass.

If you're usually based in New Zealand but traveling abroad, you can still watch your usual services via a VPN. Kick-off is at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning.

