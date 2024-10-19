Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is the pick of this weekend’s Premier League matches, and both sides come into the match in fantastic form. Expect plenty of attacking quality in a fiercely competitive match. Even the neutrals won’t want to miss this mouthwatering clash.

Liverpool are the current Premier League leaders after winning six out of their seven EPL games so far this season. The only blip was a shock defeat to Nottm Forest, but this match did come at Anfield, suggesting the iconic ground isn’t quite the impenetrable fortress it has been previously. Chelsea have also enjoyed a strong start to their current league campaign, they currently sit in fourth and will be eyeing a return to the Champions League next year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Watch in the U.K. on Sky Sports

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Kickoff time: 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 21)

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the United Kingdom, you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Chelsea and watch the game.

More from Tom's Guide