Juventus vs Lazio live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia semi-final first leg online

Juventus vs Lazio – the first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final – brings together two of the most famous teams in Italian football, and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 3)

• FREE — Mediaset Play (Italy)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

No other team comes close to Juventus in terms of Coppa Italia wins, and with Inter marching towards the Serie A title this looks like the Old Lady's only chance of lifting a trophy this season. Max Allegri's side had their own title aspirations until their form fell off a cliff, with just one win in nine since beating Lecce away at the end of January, including defeat to today's opponents just four days ago.

Lazio are now under new management following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli and Chelsea boss walked out after losing 2-1 at home to Udinese, making it five defeats in his last six games, and has since been replaced by Igor Tudor, who made 110 appearances for Juventus between 1998 and 2007. Can he heap more misery on his former club?

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to watch a Juventus vs Lazio live stream wherever you are today.

Watch Juventus vs Lazio for free

A Juventus vs Lazio live stream will be shown for FREE on Italy's Italia 1 and its Mediaset Play streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Italia 1 from wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch Juventus vs Lazio from anywhere

The Juventus vs Lazio live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The solution is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Infinity / Italia 1 or another service and watch the game.

Watch Juventus vs Lazio in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Juventus vs Lazio live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Juventus vs Lazio live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

Watch Juventus vs Lazio in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the Juventus vs Lazio live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for annual membership that saves you 33%, is equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Juventus vs Lazio live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Juventus vs Lazio in Canada

Canadians can watch the Juventus vs Lazio live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.