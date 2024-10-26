Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card, weigh-in results

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis on Saturday is a highly anticipated fight between two super lightweight contenders. The pair were supposed to go at it earlier this year, but Catterall had to withdraw due to injury. This bout is a long time in the making — and you can watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Catterall vs Prograis live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sat, Oct. 26, 2024

► Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

► Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

► Ringwalks: 5:49 p.m. ET / 2:49 p.m. PT / 10:49. BST / 8:49 a.m. AEST (Sunday).

• U.S. / U.K. / RoW — DAZN

The stakes are high, as the winner in Manchester will move closer to a world title challenge. Catterall beat Josh Taylor in his last fight and has now won 29 of his 30 bouts, while Prograis is looking to bounce back from a defeat by Devin Haney which cost him his WBC title.

British boxer Catterall will have the crowd on his side against his American opponent. He is an intelligent fighter and a skilled counterpuncher, but he will have to be wary of Prograis' powerful jab. On the other hand, Prograis' relatively slow feet could work against him.

Catterall came in at exactly 140lbs in the weigh-in, with Prograis a shade under the limit at 139.7lbs.

There's also an intriguing undercard to look forward to, including Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr and Campbell Hatton vs James Flint. Here's how to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Catterall vs Prograis live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch the Catterall vs Prograis live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Catterall vs Prograis live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.

Take advantage of the early Black Friday deal and sign up for as little as $9.99 per month or a bargain $112.50 per year. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the massive Catterall vs Prograis fight night on October 26.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription (no PPVs here) with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £9.99 per month – one of many early Black Friday deals. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £89.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Catterall vs Prograis online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

The only way to watch DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Catterall vs Prograis fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Catterall vs Prograis live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$14.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Catterall vs Prograis fight, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis live streams worldwide

If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Catterall vs Prograis in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Catterall vs Prograis tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jack Catterall Regis Prograis Nationality U.K. U.S. Date of birth July 1st, 1993 January 24th, 1989 Height 5' 7" 5' 8" Reach 67" 67" Total fights 30 31 Record 29-1 (13 KOs) 29-2 (24 KOs)

Catterall vs Prograis fight card

Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis

Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr

Campbell Hatton vs James Flint

Pat McCormack vs William Andres Herrera

Junaid Bostan vs Maico Sommariva

William Crolla vs Lorenzo Grasso

Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski

Joe McGrail vs Lewis Morris

Emily Whitworth vs Sara Orszagi

Catterall vs Prograis odds

Catterall is the strong favorite to get the win at a best price of -400, with Prograis the outsider at odds of +375.