Ireland vs Scotland live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Ireland vs Scotland live stream in the final round of 2024 Six Nations will see the hosts attempt to defend their title by claiming the Centenary Quaich, a trophy that has been awarded to the winners of this fixture since 1989. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Ireland are just 80 minutes away from retaining their Six Nations title — and they might not even need to beat Scotland to do it. Ireland's position at the top of the table, plus their massive points advantage, means they could conceivably lose this game in Dublin and still lift the trophy, although recent history does point towards an Irish victory. Andy Farrell’s men have won the last five meetings between the sides, including the most recent one at the Rugby World Cup last October.

Scotland's hopes of snatching the title away aren't completely dead, but it would take something quite incredible for them to end the day with the Six Nations trophy in their hands. First they'd have to beat Ireland by a colossal scoreline to overturn the aforementioned points differential. Then they'd need France to beat England in a low-scoring encounter later on Saturday evening. Considering they've averaged 13 points in this fixture recently, that seems highly unlikely, but never say never.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streams and tune into the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Ireland vs Scotland live streams

If you live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for FREE on ITVX at 4:45 p.m. GMT.

Every match of the tournament is broadcast on either ITV or the BBC, and on their respective streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games live on TV or via online streaming.

Or if you prefer the Irish coverage for this game, Ireland vs Scotland live streams are also being shown for free there, too. It will be available on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland, but aren't at home to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN provider right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Ireland vs Scotland from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on ITVX?

You can still watch Ireland vs Scotland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch a free Ireland vs Scotland live stream as you would at home.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including Ireland vs Scotland, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Kick-off is at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Ireland vs Scotland live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/best-peacock-shows" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">best Peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch Ireland vs Scotland for FREE in the U.K.

As explained above, an Ireland vs Scotland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 3:45 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of the $12/month Stan Basic sub (new users get a 30-day free trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an Ireland vs Scotland live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch Ireland vs Scotland using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.