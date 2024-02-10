Ireland vs Italy live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Ireland vs Italy live stream sees the hosts look to extend their remarkable record against the Azzurri in Dublin on Sunday and make it two wins from two games in the 2024 Six Nations — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

After securing a statement victory against France last weekend, there is a sense that Ireland can do what no side has ever done before: win back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations.

Lock Joe McCarthy was particularly impressive on his Six Nations debut, while Jack Crowley was superb after stepping into the sizeable void left by Johnny Sexton. Now Ireland will hope to deliver another clinical display against a side who have lost all 12 of their previous encounters in Dublin, by an average margin of 29 points.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Azzurri who fell to a three-point loss against England in round one. It was a marked improvement after they conceded 22 tries in two pool games at the World Cup, but it is unlikely Italy will be able to end a run of six straight defeats in the tournament.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Ireland vs Italy live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an Ireland vs Italy live stream for FREE on ITVX.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Ireland vs Italy live stream. Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Ireland vs Italy from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free Ireland vs Italy live stream as you would at home.

Ireland vs Italy live streams by country

How to watch Ireland vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including an Ireland vs Italy live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the US. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Ireland vs Italy live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best peacock shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us.

Watch Ireland vs Italy for FREE in the U.K.

The Ireland vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a Ireland vs Italy live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Ireland vs Italy live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Ireland vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an Ireland vs Italy live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an Ireland vs Italy live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.