Ireland vs France live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide

It was always going to come down to Ireland vs France. The two form nations in Northern Hemisphere rugby in a do-or-die clash to decide the fate of the 25th Six Nations championship. The only slight shame is that it's not a Grand Slam decider, with France having lost by the narrowest of margins to England in round 2.

Ireland vs France 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The Ireland vs France kick-off is scheduled for 4.45 p.m GMT on Saturday, March 8. That's 6.15 a.m PT / 9.15 a.m ET / 1.15 a.m AEDT (Sunday).

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.) / VM Play (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

For the hosts, having survived an almighty scare in Cardiff, the Grand Slam is very much still alive but this is far from a foregone conclusion. Fresh from a 73-24 thrashing of Italy in Rome, the visitors have all the artillery needed to raid the Irish fortress.

An Irish win, meanwhile, would be the stuff of fairytales. Victory by any margin would make a clean sweep a virtual procession with only Italy left standing in their way.

More significantly, it would make an unprecedented three-peat of back-to-back tournaments an inevitability. No nation has ever won three in a row dating back to the tournament's inception in 1910.

But—and it's a big but—first they have to overcome a formidable French outfit that just plundered 73 points and 11 tries away in Rome.

Read on to discover how to watch Ireland vs France live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world—including our guide to free options.

FREE Ireland vs France live streams

Where to watch Ireland vs France live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Ireland vs France, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Ireland vs France is on ITV and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Ireland vs France will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in the U.S.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Ireland vs France.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams for FREE in the U.K.

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to Ireland vs France – they will be showing all of Ireland's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in Australia

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Ireland vs France on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

How to watch Ireland vs France live streams in New Zealand

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Ireland vs France via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 3.15 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Ireland vs France predictions

An away win would blow the Six Nations championship wide open. Whisper it, but there's a chance that Ireland, France and England could all finish on 20 points, with the victor coming down to points difference.

Improbably, perhaps. Implausible, maybe. But possible, certainly.

Whatever the outcome, Saturday will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion for the soon-to-retire Irish trio of Cian Healey, Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray.

Sharing 372 caps, five Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams between them, the British and Irish Lions regulars announced they will exit the Test arena after the final match of the tournament.

A potential party pooper amongst the invitees is Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The flying winger has clocked up nine direct try involvements from the opening three matches, with five tries and four assists—already the joint highest by any player in a single championship.

Elsewhere, the battle between Jamison Gibson-Park and Antoine Dupont—arguably the form scrum-halves in world rugby—is destined to be another flash point. The winner of that particular duel is likely to decide the fate of the contest—and with it the championship. No pressure, eh.

2025 Six Nations results and fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43-0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31-19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27-22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy 22-15 Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England 26-25 France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland 18-32 Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales 18-27 Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England 16-15 Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy 24-73 France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

