Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream is a crucial Christmas clash between two sides at opposite ends of the table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream date, time, channels The Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Monday, December 30.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 p.m. PT / 6.45 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, both teams have exciting young managers looking to prove themselves in England’s top flight. McKenna got his side promoted last season, but they are unsurprisingly struggling a division higher. However, they shocked Spurs earlier in the season and will hope their neat style of play allows them to compete with second-placed Chelsea. Liam Delap provides them with a real threat up

The Blues are having a fine season under new boss Maresca, who has managed to combine a strong attacking threat with a more organised defensive structure. However, they slipped up against West London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day. Cole Palmer scored yet again, continuing his fantastic form so far. Romeo Lavia missed out on the match due to injury but could be able to play some part in the trip to Portman Road.

Tune in to the Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream to find out who claims a vital three points, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Ipswich vs Chelsea and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Ipswich vs Chelsea in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because games the game has not been selected for broadcast.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada and watch Ipswich vs Chelsea as normal.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Ipswich vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch a Ipswich vs Chelsea live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. The game is also being shown on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off is at 8.45 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide