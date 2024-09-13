Fulham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs West Ham live stream sees two London clubs do battle as the EPL returns — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday, Sep. 14

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sep. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fulham enjoyed themselves against West Ham last season, winning 5-0 at Craven Cottage and 2-0 at the London Stadium. They are now searching for a third consecutive victory over the Hammers, a feat they last achieved in 1966.

Marco Silva's side have made a decent start to the campaign, winning one, drawing one and losing one of their three matches up to now. Fulham are likely to employ their usual tactics in this game, with an emphasis on getting the ball out wide and sending crosses into the box. Meanwhile, new recruit Emile Smith Rowe could have some joy finding space between the lines.

West Ham were beaten by Man City last time out, but this is a more winnable encounter than that one. The Hammers are still finding their way under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who is trying to make his team more comfortable in possession. Against Fulham, though, a counter-attacking approach could bear fruit.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Fulham vs West Ham and watch the game.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Fulham vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Fulham vs West Ham in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs West Ham live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs West Ham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 7.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide