Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream features the Premier League 24/25 draw specialists hosting the side rooted to the foot of the top flight in a vital bottom-of-the-table clash — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream takes place on Sunday, December 29.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Palace's form has improved since late October under Oliver Glasner, losing just two in 10, but the Eagles are still only three points above the relegation zone. A league-high eight draws this season are the reason for the south east Londoners' travails, but Ismaila Sarr has stepped up recently to help Ebere Eze in the creative department. A Boxing Day goalless draw against high-flying Bournemouth should help confidence.

Southampton, meanwhile, continue to struggle. New manager Ivan Juric took charge of his first game on Thursday but was unable to prevent the Saints from falling to a 14th defeat in their 18 Premier League games so far this season. That 1-0 defeat to West Ham was a sixth reverse in their last eight league games and something will have to change soon if they are to survive. Having fit-again goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale available for the remainder of the campaign is vital.

Tune in to find out who emerges victorious. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Crystal Palace vs Southampton and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. as this is a match originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off (delayed to Sunday at 3 p.m. because of the Boxing Day round of fixtures) and they're blacked out from coverage to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 3.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

