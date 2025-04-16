Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV today

Today's Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream is a rearranged contest between two of the Premier League's most in-form sides. It promises to be a cracker — and you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream date, time and channels The Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 16)

► Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Thu)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Palace went 2-0 up against Man City on Saturday, but were unable to hold back the Pep Guardiola juggernaut and fell to a 5-2 loss. That defeat was only the Eagles' third since mid-December, though, as Oliver Glasner's side had picked up 13 points from the previous 15 available to put them on the outside edge of European qualification. Jean-Philippe Mateta is fit again, while captain Marc Guehi returns from suspension.

Newcastle will again be without manager Eddie Howe, who is still recovering in hospital from pneumonia. That said, assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones led the Magpies to a 4-1 shellacking of Man Utd at the weekend to sit third in the Premier League. On a four-game winning run, the newly crowned Carabao Cup winners are looking increasingly likely to secure Champions League qualification for next season, with 20-goal top scorer Alexander Isak still flying and Harvey Barnes bagging three in his last two outings.

Can Palace get back in European contention or will Newcastle solidify their Champions League hopes. Make sure you know how to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace and how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual service? You can still watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace as normal.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Palace live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Alternatively, USA Network is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $50.99/month and discounts on your first month. Its Blue plan includes USA Network (double check that yours is included before you buy).

Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access your services as if you're back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. at 7:30 p.m. in the evening, local time (BST). It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a NOW Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K., you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

