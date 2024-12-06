Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

Crystal Palace vs Man City is a must-win game for the defending EPL champions as they look to fully banish their recent poor run and close the gap on Liverpool — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, December 7.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 8)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Man City ended their unprecedented losing streak in midweek with a relatively routine win over Nottm Forest. The 3-0 score didn’t flatter City, and it was a performance that looked more like the City side we’re used to watching under Pep Guardiola. However, the damage of suffering four PL defeats in a row is still being felt with the reigning title holder currently nine points off the pace set by Liverpool. For Man City, this match is a must-win.

Crystal Palace also enjoyed a win in midweek. The Eagles triumphed 0-1 over newly-promoted Ipswich Town, and this result was proceeded by snatching a point in the dying moments of the match against Newcastle. Still in 17th place and mired in the relegation battle, these more positive results have been encouraging. Crystal Palace fans will be starting to look up the table for the first time this season. However, beating Man City will be a much tougher task than claiming three points against the Tractor Boys.

Crystal Palace vs Man City is a Premier League game you won’t want to miss, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online from anywhere down below. Tune in to find out, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Crystal Palace vs Man City and watch the game.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Normally, Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront. But for Black Friday, you can sign up now and only pay $19.99 for the whole year. That works out at $1.66 a month and saves you $60 on the upfront fee. It's a great way to watch today's Premier League matches for peanuts.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 9.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

