Colombia vs Peru live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier free online from anywhere

The Colombia vs Peru live stream is a vital qualifier in South America as both nations attempt to book their spot at the 2026 World Cup. Which way will this one go?
Here we explain how you can watch Colombia vs Peru from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
The Colombia vs Peru live stream takes place Friday, 6 June..
• Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST (Fri) / 6:30 a.m. AEST (Sat)
• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)
• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz USA
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
We are now 70 percent of the way through the South American World Cup qualification campaign and there are still plenty of questions to be answered. With the top six qualifying automatically, sixth-placed Colombia still have work to do to be sure of a place at next summer's 48-team extravaganza.
Nestor Lorenzo's side are in mediocre form and they will have to make do without Liverpool star Luis Diaz on Friday. James Rodriguez, the team's long-term talisman, will be the man Colombia look to for inspiration in the final third.
Peru are 10 points behind Colombia ahead of this head-to-head clash, but a five-point deficit to Venezuela in the play-off spots means they retain faint hopes of reaching the tournament. Still, Peru must improve on a dismal away record which has seen them fail to score in seven matches at opposition grounds.
Here is how to watch Colombia vs Peru live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.
How to watch Colombia vs Peru for free
If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch a Colombia vs Peru live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.
How to watch Colombia vs Peru from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Colombia vs Peru live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!
How to watch Colombia vs Peru in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch Colombia vs Peru live stream on Fanatiz USA, a platform which specializes in sports streaming, with a focus on events happening in Latin America.
To watch Colombia vs Peru, you can pay $49.99 for the Peru PPV package, which also allows you to watch Peru vs Ecuador on June 10. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, select the $99.99 deal.
Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
Can I watch Colombia vs Peru online in the U.K.?
Unfortunately it does not seem like there will be a Colombia vs Peru live stream available in the U.K.
We'll keep checking the TV listings to see if one pops up ahead of kick-off.
If you're in the U.K. and you want to watch your subscription services from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch Colombia vs Peru in Canada
Colombia vs Peru is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.
There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the same set packages as in America.
If you're usually based in Canada but find yourself elsewhere at the moment, use a quality VPN like NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions.
How to watch Colombia vs Peru online in Australia for FREE
Colombia vs Peru is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Colombia vs Peru online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 06:30 a.m. AEDT on Saturday morning.
If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.
